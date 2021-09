Nobody is known for its cozy campers quite like VW, but during the year we needed them most, VW had none to sell to us. A few years back, Volkswagen paraded its new California camper van in front of us, seemingly rolling out the carpet for its campers' return to the United States market. But the California never came, which first disappointed diehard Veedubbers, and then a far wider audience as Americans turned to campers and RVs as a pandemic-proof way to travel. It felt like VW sensed America was ready to embrace its vans again, only to once again snub us.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO