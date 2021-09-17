CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Observations after 2 weeks

tigernet.com
 8 days ago

Secondary has looked good. I thought D line would get more QB pressure. That is not a complaint, just high expectations. O line has struggled but I think they have the potential to be OK. QB really has struggled with pocket awareness. We know the talent is there. Biggest concern is the offensive scheme. A good O coordinator knows how to get the play makers in space. Elliot has done it before so I hope he does it again. Running backs are very talented. Go Tigers.

