Weymouth High School volleyball coach Andy Mather takes a simple approach to lead a Wildcats team with many younger players. “I feel that the players are open,” Mather said. “I just feel that we need to play and get the experience (of playing). We have many young players who do not have the foundation as far as their game experience goes. Our motto this year is, "It is a new beginning, and trust the process, so we get a little better each day. We were a little better than we were in our second game that we were in our first game, and that is kind of what our focus is right now."

WEYMOUTH, MA ・ 10 DAYS AGO