The 2022 Toyota Tundra and 2022 Nissan Titan both received some changes and upgrades for the new model year. Both of the full-size pickup trucks have an off-road trim level and tons of features as the automakers attempt to compete with the likes of Ford and Ram. Both have strengths and weaknesses, but which is better? Let’s take a look at the differences and similarities between the two trucks, and whether or not either is a good purchase. Here’s the 2022 Toyota Tundra vs. the 2022 Nissan Titan.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 4 DAYS AGO