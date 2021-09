Want to start your Saturday morning in the most spirited way? Flip on ESPN’s College GameDay and check out the signs. This Saturday, ESPN traveled to Ames, Iowa, for the early-season game between Iowa and Iowa State. Winner gets the Cy-Hawk trophy. But this year’s game may mean more than some in-state hardware. It’s the first time in the history of the rivalry that both teams meet as top 10 teams. So this is could be a nice victory come December if either team still remains in the national title conversation. It was a slam-dunk choice for College GameDay to set up outside Jack Trice Stadium.

IOWA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO