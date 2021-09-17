CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Holiday interest boosted by travel rule changes amid concerns over testing

By Video
newschain
newschain
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bRmWX_0bznXwk100
The traffic light system for international travel is to be scrapped in a significant easing of Covid restrictions (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

Holiday bookings are expected to soar after the Government announced a relaxation of international travel rules, but concerns have been raised over a changed approach to Covid-19 testing.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps revealed on Friday that the traffic light system is set to be replaced from October 4 by a single, reduced “red list” of destinations from where travellers arriving in England will have to quarantine in a Government-supervised hotel.

People who are fully vaccinated will no longer need a pre-departure test before returning from non-red list destinations, and from the end of October they will be able to replace the day two PCR test with a cheaper lateral flow test.

Alan French, chief executive of travel firm Thomas Cook, said October half-term bookings were up 200% compared to August and he expected this figure to increase as a result of the changed system.

“Based on our bookings already today, I would expect this weekend to be the biggest of the year so far as people take advantage of the great deals on offer, the new easier rules on testing and the simplified system for international travel,” he said.

Andrew Flintham, managing director of holiday company TUI UK, said he had already seen “an uptick in bookings for Turkey in October” and expected a boost in customer confidence with the new rules.

Online travel agency Skyscanner said it saw a 133% spike in traffic in the 30 minutes following Mr Shapps’s announcement, while there had been “huge increases” in searches for destinations such as Turkey and the Maldives in anticipation of Friday’s news.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F39Dz_0bznXwk100
(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

But Labour has raised concerns over how the monitoring for coronavirus variants will continue amid the plans to scrap PCR test requirements.

Shadow transport secretary Jim McMahon said: “PCR tests play a crucial role in identifying variants of concern and ministers must now set out in detail exactly how they will continue this surveillance – including whether they plan to increase sequencing of tests – to ensure we do not see a repeat of the failings that allowed the Delta variant to spread rapidly through the country.”

The Scottish Government said it would drop the traffic light system but would not follow England in removing the pre-departure test requirement for the fully vaccinated returning from non-red list countries.

Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said there were “concerns” this would “weaken our ability to protect the public health of Scotland’s communities”.

Scotland will also not copy England in using lateral flow tests on day two at this stage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UKN0L_0bznXwk100
(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

The Welsh Government said it would consider the UK Government’s proposed changes, but health and social services minister Eluned Morgan warned they could “weaken the line of defence on importing infection and increase opportunities for new infections and new variants to enter the UK and Wales”.

Both administrations said they would mirror the changes to the red list destinations.

Under the changed travel system for England, unvaccinated passengers from non-red list countries will have to take a pre-departure test, and a PCR test on days two and eight after returning.

However, travellers who have a valid vaccination certificate from 17 additional countries and territories – including Japan and Singapore – will be treated as if they had been jabbed in the UK.

Meanwhile, eight countries – including Turkey, Pakistan and the Maldives – are being removed from the red list with effect from 4am on Wednesday.

Travellers from Egypt, Sri Lanka, Oman, Bangladesh and Kenya will also no longer be required to hotel quarantine from that date.

Mr Shapps said the measures were intended to strike the “right balance“, simplifying the system while managing the public health risk “as No.1 priority”.

Airport Operators Association chief executive Karen Dee said the easing of restrictions should encourage more people to travel over the winter, but urged ministers to go further.

EasyJet chief executive Johan Lundgren said it was a “welcome step forward” which would make travel to Europe significantly easier although there was more that needed to be done.

Comments / 0

Related
Travel Weekly

Hopes rise for changes to travel rules as government unveils winter plan

Industry leaders remain cautious about how far the government will go in a review due by October 1 despite reports that both the traffic light system and PCR tests could be scrapped. A relaxation of restrictions on travel appears likely, with the government announcing its Covid autumn and winter plan...
WORLD
BBC

Covid-19: Travel rules set to change and Wales to decide on 'vaccine passports'

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening. 1. Overhaul of international travel rules expected. Changes to the rules on international travel are expected, with ministers considering simplifying the traffic light system by scrapping the...
WORLD
BBC

Covid in Scotland: Travel rules simplified but test regime may stay

The international travel traffic light system is being simplified in Scotland - but rigorous testing requirements could remain for the time being. The green and amber classifications will merge, and eight countries including Turkey and Egypt will be taken off the red list. But Scottish ministers say they have "concerns"...
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grant Shapps
Person
Johan Lundgren
Telegraph

The latest travel announcement is a huge reform of the complicated rules on overseas holidays

Some good and some disappointing news for travellers from England on Friday. The latest announcement is certainly a fundamental reform of the hugely complicated, unpredictable and frustrating rules on overseas holidays which have made life so difficult over the summer and means that travel for the fully vaccinated has suddenly got cheaper and easier. But our choice of destinations has not increased anything like as much as was hoped for and we are still prey to expensive – and often dysfunctional – private testing companies and we will have to pay around £30 for a lateral flow test when we get home.
TRAVEL
The Independent

New travel changes: What are they, and what are the effects?

The UK’s complex rules for international travellers are set to change significantly during October, after the latest round of red list adjustments. The transport secretary, Grant Shapps, called the changes “a proportionate updated structure that reflects the new landscape”.For travellers regarded as fully vaccinated, the testing regime for arrivals to England, Scotland and Northern Ireland will become easier. But the government in Wales has not yet agreed to fall into line on changes.From 4 October, the UK’s “traffic light” system that has applied since May 2021 will officially be ditched. But The Independent believes that it is appropriate to...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Agency#Pcr Test#Travel Company#Uk#Transport#Pcr#Labour#The Scottish Government#The Welsh Government#The Uk Government#Easyjet
BBC

Independent travel agent welcomes travel rule changes

A travel agent based near London Stansted has said changes to travel rules were "what we've been waiting for a long time". PCR tests will also no longer be required for fully vaccinated travellers returning to England. Based in Great Dunmow, Essex, Rebecca Kingston said it was "going to give...
TRAVEL
Shropshire Star

Scotland’s travel traffic light system changed but no easing of Covid testing

Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said he had concerns over changes by the UK Government. Scotland will end its current traffic light system for international travel, but will not follow England in further easing Covid-19 testing for those entering the country, the Scottish Government has said. From October 4, the green...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Singapore
Country
Egypt
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
International Travel
Country
Japan
Country
Scotland
Country
Sri Lanka
BBC

Travel experts on changes to international travel rules in England

A surge in holiday bookings is expected after simplified travel rules were announced in England on Friday. Julia Lo Bue-Said, chief executive of the Advantage Travel Partnership, and The Independent's travel editor, Simon Calder, explain how the changes will affect travellers.
TRAVEL
Travel Weekly

Transport secretary quashes concerns over travel rules for children

The transport secretary intervened to clarify new foreign travel rules after reports suggested that children aged 11 to 17 who are not fully vaccinated must still quarantine at home for up to ten days on their return. Such a move would have hit families hoping to take overseas holidays in...
TRAVEL
The Post and Courier

Travel rule changes to bring international visitors back to SC later this year

South Carolina's tourism industry had a strong recovery over the summer, but one part of the market has been missing. With various restrictions in place, international travel has been extremely low. Spending by foreign visitors in the Palmetto State was down 80 percent last year, compared to spending by domestic tourists that had dropped by a third.
CHARLESTON, SC
BBC

Covid travel test change date needed to avoid losses

Aviation bosses have told the government they need to know the date for when PCR tests will be removed for travellers returning to England. Without a confirmed date, aviation firms warned they stand to lose out on lucrative school holiday bookings. The government has announced day two PCR tests will...
TRAVEL
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Jamaica Expresses Concerns Over UK Travel Vaccination Policy

Jamaica says it has brought the issue of the vaccination status of Jamaican nationals not being recognized in the United Kingdom to the attention of CARICOM and that it intends to raise the matter further during bilateral talks with London later this week. The British government recently announced a new...
TRAVEL
BBC

Travel rule change delayed by lateral flow test shortage

Covid testing firms are facing a shortage of lateral flow tests, says Transport Secretary Grant Shapps. He told MPs this was the reason for delaying the date when PCR tests will be removed for travellers returning to England. The travel industry has called on the government to confirm when in...
WORLD
The Independent

Northern Ireland joins England in scrapping pre-departure travel tests from October

Northern Ireland’s Executive has announced that the country will scrap the requirement for a pre-departure Covid test or “test to fly” from 4 October.In a statement, a spokesperson for the Executive said: “On international travel, we have decided to remove the requirement for pre-departure testing for fully vaccinated arrivals from non-red list countries. This will come into force at 4am on October 4.”Scotland’s government also announced this afternoon that the country will follow suit with the UK government’s plans on scrapping “test to fly”.“The new proposals make clear pre-departure tests will no longer be a requirement. We also intend to...
TRAVEL
newschain

newschain

38K+
Followers
92K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy