Editors-- Schedule updated to 2021, please

RG3 more than once said that we are not doing anything unique to get our guys open. Basically our routes are too simple and the DBs just l sit on routes and we don't create any confusion, therefore we are making thier job too easy and they are not getting open for DJ. This again would point at the loss of Jeff Scott since he was the wr coach. I would assume that Dabo would notice this from his background but obviously not. RG3 being a former QB, when he says the offense is too simple, the routes are too pedestrian, I would assume any good DC would be able to tee-off on our system and guess what???? We are getting blasted and our average yards per game is less than its been for 40yrs.

NFL ・ 1 HOUR AGO