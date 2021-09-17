CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Editors-- Schedule updated to 2021, please

 8 days ago

Soccer schedule is still 2020. Can we get updates for rosters, schedules, not only soccer but baseball and softball?

2021-2022 Basketball Schedule (Updated 9/21)

All of the basketball schedules have been imported into the individual team schedules. For directions to any game, simply go to the team schedule and click “Directions” in the Location column. Game times during the days that have more than 4 games might shift a little due to running clocks...
Schedule Update: Oct. 2 Game at Illinois Slated for 12 PM ET

The Charlotte 49ers non-conference football game at Illinois on Oct. 2 has been set for a 12 p.m. ET/11 a.m. CT kickoff. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network. Charlotte (2-1; C-USA: 0-0) will host Middle Tennessee (1-2; C-USA: 0-1), this Friday, Sept. 24 at 6:30 (CBS Sports Network) in the 49ers' Conference USA opener.
Practice Schedule Update for V Soccer, V Cheer and JH Volleyball

Due to mushy field conditions, and for the safety of the players, we are pulling our soccer teams inside tonight. We originally posted that they would practice from 5:30-7pm but realized that several were also cheerleaders and that conflicted with an already scheduled cheer practice. Here is the updated plan...
SOCCER
Flyers announce training camp schedule, roster, and injury updates

Just like that, training camp is upon us! The Flyers are set to be back on the ice starting on Thursday. We’ll see them broken up into three groups for regular on-ice sessions for the first three days of camp, and then they’ll add a couple of scrimmages on top of those sessions on Sunday and Monday, ahead of Tuesday’s preseason kickoff against the Islanders.
honestly id have no issue losing with a first year qb

If he was actually progressing as the season is going on..fact is though the offense has gotten no better from week one to week four..we havent scored more than 14 in regulation all year against power 5 schools.
Fans bashing….

Nothing good will come out of fans bashing players or coaches on message boards. You think that Dabo or anyone else will react based on what keyboard warriors say? If you need to vent call a psychiatrist, call a friend, or go to a bar and belly up.
Time to give Phommachanh a chance...

He should have replaced DJ today. that being said, if DJ really is the best QB we have on the team then we have bigger problems than we originally thought. Because he is bad, which means the guys behind him must be terrible. That or they (coaches) are playing favorites and don't want to bench a guy that has national NIL commercials on during the games and hurt his feelings and already shaky confidence.
Some of you guys need to realize that Dabo

Isn’t saying “DJ is our guy”, he is actually saying we have no other option. Quit pretending that TP is a difference maker. We’ve seen him play and he has done good things in mop up duty, but it’s just not there. The only thing I would like to see...
This is all on coaching.

DJ looks like a deer in headlights and goes into a fetal position when he’s about to get sacked. Can’t extend a play. Our receivers and tight ends drop balls. Justyn Ross looks like he’s checked out. And the OL couldn’t block Dutch Fork. Meanwhile, the coaches are all fat...
I want to say if we just

Had an average offense, we'd be ok. But then I thought with defense, if we just had a bad offense, we could be ok. The problem is this is not just a bad offense. This is an offense that is not just historically bad for Clemson, but is creating numbers that are historically bad for all of college football. Our offense is the tonic for any defense.
RG3 mentioned how pedestrian our route running is!

RG3 more than once said that we are not doing anything unique to get our guys open. Basically our routes are too simple and the DBs just l sit on routes and we don't create any confusion, therefore we are making thier job too easy and they are not getting open for DJ. This again would point at the loss of Jeff Scott since he was the wr coach. I would assume that Dabo would notice this from his background but obviously not. RG3 being a former QB, when he says the offense is too simple, the routes are too pedestrian, I would assume any good DC would be able to tee-off on our system and guess what???? We are getting blasted and our average yards per game is less than its been for 40yrs.
Pediatrician perspective on today's game

So today was not a good day for the Tigers. We didn't look good on offense. We had far too many injuries on defense. The officiating wasn't great. And NC State came away with the win. But you know what? I'm a pediatrician. I'm working this weekend. I'm seeing kids...
Let this sink in

Not as confident about that as a win. They have a dynamic offense and Clemson has… well we can’t really say what they have for an offense. Honest question. If we played South Carolina on the road today, do we get the win?
