Walt Disney World Resort is always looking for ways to give back to their Cast Members, as they create a lot of the magic that Guests get to experience each day!. This week is particularly special as Disney is celebrating housekeepers with International Housekeeping Week. Housekeepers, or as some Disney fans like to call them, “Mousekeepers” do the ultimate job in ensuring that Guests arrive at a sparkling clean room, starting their vacation off right. Before the pandemic, Guests would come home after a park-filled day to see their bed was made, and sometimes with a special tool design or Mickey Ear arrangement, if you left them lying around.

