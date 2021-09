A recent leak revealed that Donald Trump is preparing to announce a Presidential campaign for 2024 as the Republican nominee. Donald Trump is allegedly working on a speech to announce his presidential candidacy in 2024, according to a top advisor. "I would say somewhere between 99 and 100 percent. I think he is definitely running in 2024." Also, Congressman Jim Jordan confirmed the speculation by saying Trump is definitely going to run again. "I talked to him yesterday. He's ready to announce after all of this craziness in Afghanistan."

18 DAYS AGO