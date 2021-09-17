Judge who said men are 'in control' suspended for 1 month

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Monday was supposed to be the deadline for New York City school employees to get vaccinated, but that’s not the case anymore after a judge temporarily blocked the mandate. The Department of Education’s vaccine mandate is now in limbo, just days before it was supposed to take effect. Come Monday, all teachers and DOE employees were required to have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine or they’d lose their jobs, but Friday night, that all changed when a federal court of appeals judge granted a temporary injunction against the mandate. The new case was filed by...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO