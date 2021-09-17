CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Judge who said men are 'in control' suspended for 1 month

New Haven Register
 8 days ago

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey judge who suggested to a domestic violence suspect that men are “in control” has been suspended without pay two years after he made the comments. The state Supreme Court announced Friday it adopted the recommendation of a panel on judicial conduct to suspend...

www.nhregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
New Haven Register

High court suspends law license of St. Louis municipal judge

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis County municipal judge has seen her law license suspended for at least two years for mismanaging an account that held the funds of several clients. The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday suspended the license of Jennifer Fisher. The case against Fisher was opened...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Law.com

Municipal Judge Suspended for Remarks About Hitting Women

Following the Advisory Committee on Judicial Conduct’s recommendation from December, the state Supreme Court has suspended Municipal Court Judge Steven Brister one month without pay for comments he made regarding physical violence against women to a defendant who appeared before him in 2019 on multiple domestic violence charges. On Sept....
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. Supreme Court Rules ‘Comfort Dogs’ May Be Allowed To Help Witnesses Testify At Trial

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court says comfort dogs will be allowed in courtrooms under some circumstances. The justices ruled that a witness in a trial may be accompanied by a comfort dog if that will help them give reliable and complete testimony. The unanimous opinion in a murder case pointed to other states that allow witnesses to testify with the help of an emotional support dog. The justices say it is permissible in Pennsylvania as long as steps are taken to minimize any potential prejudices against the defendant.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
York Dispatch Online

Judge: Arbitrator's decision on suspended York City officer 'carries no weight'

A York County judge rejected a suspended York City police officer's latest attempt at reinstatement and ruled that an arbitrator's recommendation for the officer's reinstatement won't be considered by the court. Officer Clayton Swartz has been suspended since July 2020, when three people accused him of pressing his knee on...
YORK, PA
Oxygen

Death Row Prisoner's Execution Halted As Inmate Fights To Have Priest Lay Hands On Him While Dying

A Texas inmate was granted a stay of execution hours after he was scheduled to be put to death by successfully arguing the state was infringing on his religious freedoms. On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court halted the execution of John Henry Ramirez, 37, after his legal team filed an eleventh-hour petition urging officials to allow a spiritual advisor to be present during his execution.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Ap#Municipal Court
The Trussville Tribune

Attorney General releases response to SPLC’s misleading report on Alabama voting

From The Tribune Staff Reports MONTGOMERY — Attorney General Steve Marshall submitted an extensive report to the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee refuting claims by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) that Alabama engages in voter suppression and seeks “to establish white supremacy in the State.”  The Alabama Attorney General also provided written testimony during a […]
ALABAMA STATE
New Haven Register

Missouri's Schmitt slams local handling of school abuse case

STOCKTON, Mo. (AP) — The attorney general in a letter to the governor wrote that a southwestern Missouri prosecutor is ignoring his advice and going easy on a Christian boarding school accused of abuse. Attorney General Eric Schmitt in the Thursday letter asked Gov. Mike Parson to to take him...
MISSOURI STATE
New Haven Register

Woman accused of threatening boyfriend's workplace

PITTSFIELD, Maine (AP) — Authorities say a Maine woman who wanted to spend more time with her boyfriend called in two bomb threats to his employer, forcing the evacuation of two manufacturing plants. Police said the first threat was made Thursday morning when a woman called Maine State Police and...
PITTSFIELD, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NottinghamMD.com

Attorney General Frosh joins multistate coalition urging Department of Education to fix broken Public Service Loan Forgiveness program

BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh this week joined a coalition of 22 attorneys general in urging the U.S. Department of Education (ED) to take robust action to fix the broken Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program. Since borrowers first became eligible for relief in 2017, almost all PSLF applications have been rejected, leaving millions of public servants in … Continue reading "Attorney General Frosh joins multistate coalition urging Department of Education to fix broken Public Service Loan Forgiveness program" The post Attorney General Frosh joins multistate coalition urging Department of Education to fix broken Public Service Loan Forgiveness program appeared first on Nottingham MD.
EDUCATION
New Haven Register

Darien officials respond to incidents of racism and discrimination at the high school

DARIEN — School and town officials are calling for the community to create a more welcoming environment after they said several sexist, homophobic, and discriminatory incidents recently took place in schools. A joint statement was released Friday by Darien First Selectman Jayme Stevenson, Board of Education Chair David Dineen, Superintendent...
DARIEN, CT
CBS New York

Vaccine Mandate For NYC Teachers, Department Of Education Workers Put On Hold By Federal Judge

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Monday was supposed to be the deadline for New York City school employees to get vaccinated, but that’s not the case anymore after a judge temporarily blocked the mandate. The Department of Education’s vaccine mandate is now in limbo, just days before it was supposed to take effect. Come Monday, all teachers and DOE employees were required to have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine or they’d lose their jobs, but Friday night, that all changed when a federal court of appeals judge granted a temporary injunction against the mandate. The new case was filed by...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Supreme Court sets Barrett ceremonial swearing-in for Oct. 1

The Supreme Court says it will hold a ceremonial swearing-in for Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Oct. 1, delayed by nearly a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.Attendance for the courtroom ceremony will be by invitation only, the court said Friday. The building remains closed to the public.There was no word Friday whether former President Donald Trump and Melania Trump would be at the swearing-in, known as an investiture. They did attend the ceremony for Trump's other two high court appointees, Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh Barrett was confirmed by the Senate, 52-48, just days before the 2020 presidential election to take the seat of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and entrench a conservative majority on the high court. She was officially sworn in in late October.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy