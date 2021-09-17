CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Totallee’s clear case protects and shows off your new iPhone 13 or 13 Pro

By Sponsored Post
9to5Mac
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDid you just pre-order the new iPhone 13? The iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are amazing but also pricey, so you should protect them. At the same time, you don’t want to cover up that sleek design with a bulky case. Totallee...

9to5mac.com

Comments / 0

Related
lifewire.com

Apple Watch Series 7: News, Price, Release Date, Specs, and Rumors

Despite releasing two smartwatches in 2020, Apple’s solid history of a yearly update tells us there's also a 7th gen Apple Watch arriving this Fall. What could we get? Patents and rumors point to the possibility of a different design, greater battery life, a new way to unlock the watch, and monitoring tech to keep tabs on your blood pressure and blood sugars.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Can’t afford the Apple Watch Series 7? These older models are on sale today

Apple has unveiled the Apple Watch Series 7, which features a larger screen, thinner bezels, and improved fast-charging technology, among other changes. However, if you’re not feeling the latest model, or if you prefer to buy something cheaper, you should check out the available smartwatch deals for previous editions of the Apple Watch. Amazon, a reliable source of Apple Watch deals, has slashed the prices of the Apple Watch Series 3, Apple Watch SE, and Apple Watch Series 6.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Apple's security fix: Protect your iPhone from Pegasus now

Apple's newest iPhone operating system is set to land on Monday, but iPhone users should still use the weekend to update their phones before it drops, in order to install a critical security patch. On Sept. 13, Apple released security updates for its iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches and Mac computers...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphone Cases#Design#Tpu
Trusted Reviews

iPhone 13 Pro vs iPhone 12 Pro: What’s new?

Apple has finally unveiled its latest flagship smartphone, the iPhone 13 Pro. And as a result most buyers will immediately be wondering how the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro. Here to help we’ve made this early guide detailing the biggest differences between the two. Price. The iPhone 13...
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Apple’s seven-minute tour shows off what’s new in the iPhone 13

Apple released a seven-and-a-half-minute video to act as a guided tour of the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro’s features, and to make the differences in the lineup clearer. In the clip, Apple also goes through some of the phone’s new video and camera features like cinematic mode, photographic styles, and macro photography, and emphasizes the phones’ increased battery life.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Seriously, don't buy these Apple products: September 2021 edition

Let's cut to the chase and say that Apple is a total master at making old stuff look new, thus trying to convince you to part with your hard-earned cash. Here's a rundown of the Apple purchases you shouldn't make until the products are refreshed. The entire iPhone 12 lineup:...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Best Android phones in 2021: Which Android device is right for you?

Apple’s iPhone series is rarely all that surprising. When you get a new iPhone, the overall experience is likely to be very similar to your previous device. Not so on the Android side though. There are Android phones of all shapes and sizes — not to mention price points. In other words, there should be an Android phone for everyone. But that also means that finding the best Android phones can be a hard task. Of course, that’s why we’ve put together this guide. Samsung Galaxy S21 5G | Factory Unlocked Android Cell Phone | US Version 5G Price: $649.99 You Save: $150.00 (19%) Buy Now There...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Amazon
BGR.com

Apple Watch Series 7: All there is to know about Apple’s latest watch

Apple’s latest and greatest smartwatch is here. The Apple Watch Series 7 was announced at the company’s California Streaming event, which is also where Apple launched the iPhone 13 series, and the third-generation AirPods. The device offers a new, larger display, along with a series of new features that help make it arguably the best smartwatch ever released. Safe to say, even if you have an Apple Watch Series 6, you may want to upgrade to the Apple Watch Series 7, depending on what’s important to you. Interested in learning more? Here’s everything you need to know about Apple’s latest smartwatch. Apple Watch...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

These noise-canceling earbuds are so cheap it might be a mistake

When you’re browsing through headphone deals, some offers that you can find under the likes of AirPods deals and Sony headphone deals may still be too expensive for you. For reliable wireless headphones that you can buy on a tight budget, you should take a look at Walmart’s $87 discount for the Monster Flex active noise canceling headphones, which brings their price down to a very affordable $27, from their original price of $114.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

New iPhone 13 Pro putting pro-level abilities into anyone’s hands

With the reveal of the new Apple iPhone 13 Pro, the goal appears to be creating professional-looking photography and video with just one device that fits in a creative’s pocket. Features include ProRes video support and 4K 30FPS recording through the camera app. Apple purports the phone lasts 1.5 hours...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Razer's new iPhone 13 Arctech case can cool your phone

Razer has just come out with a third-gen lineup of smartphone cases for hardcore mobile gamers, and their special feature (apart from the very cool, rugged aesthetic) is that they are designed to keep your phone as cool as possible (and not just in looks). Everyone knows that a single...
CELL PHONES
ithinkdiff.com

The new iPhone 13 mini’s camera and battery are just as good as iPhone 12 Pro Max

Apple updates its smallest 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini model with new features and performance improvements. The low-cost compact iPhone model has received the same major camera and battery upgrades that are offered in the high-end iPhone 12 Pro Max. It even offers new iPhone 13 Pro features like cinematic mode which are not available in iPhone 12 Pro models.
TECHNOLOGY
igeeksblog.com

Best iPhone 13 Pro Max cases in 2021

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is a powerhouse device that deserves equally robust protection as you make the most of it in your busy life. I’ve picked out the best iPhone 13 Pro Max cases that can fend off scratches and bumps while keeping your phone looking stylish. Just snap...
CELL PHONES
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Here's how to pre-order the new iPhone 13, Mini, Pro and Pro Max

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. On Tuesday, during its "California Streaming" event, Apple unveiled the latest and greatest new iPhone 13 models, including the iPhone 13, a refresh of the popular iPhone 13 Mini and, of course, the iPhone 13 Pro and mondo-sized Pro Max. There's also a new iPad (9th gen) and iPad Mini, and a new Apple Watch. The new iPads went up for pre-order earlier in the week, but we've had to wait patiently for the new phones.
CELL PHONES
petapixel.com

Apple’s New iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max Boast Improved Cameras

Apple has announced the new iPhone 13 Pro (6.1″) and Pro Max (6.7″) devices featuring a familiar but improved design over the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max. The new iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max may look similar to the last generation iPhones but there is a lot updated behind the glass and metal. The front of the phones has been redesigned allowing for a 20 percent smaller top-notch which gives a bit more screen space.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Nomad's new iPhone 13 cases are fitted with an NFC chip

Now that the entire iPhone 13 family has been released, it's time to look into some great cases to protect the new handsets, which is a must if you're thinking of buying any of the four new models soon (and we know, it always stings a little to hide its beautiful colors, unless you choose a clear case—but it's a necessarily evil).
NFL
Stuff.tv

Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone Pro Max have fancy new cameras, ProMotion and bigger batteries

Last year’s iPhone 12 largely held its own against the Pro, despite being fewer of cameras. This year, Apple’s putting distance between its iPhones: although the iPhone 13 Pro (from £949) and iPhone 13 Pro Max (from £1049), sport the same A15 Bionic chip as the vanilla iPhone 13, they have the advantage of a 5-core GPU to boost performance in games, video apps and new camera features. Speaking of cameras, the ones you get here are the most advanced found in any iPhone. The wide camera has a larger sensor, for less noise, more detail snaps and better low-light shots; the ultra-wide gains a new autofocus system that unlocks macro photography; and the telephoto is bumped up to 3× optical zoom. And while gawping at your pics, you’ll be glad of the Super Retina HDR display with ProMotion, which means 120Hz – but only when you need it, because it’ll adapt to whatever you’re doing. Fortunately, despite all those goodies, the new iPhones last longer too – Apple’s wizardry has increased the battery life of the Pro and Pro Max, respectively, by 1.5 and 2.5 hours. Now you’ve no excuse to not be a major photography star by October.
CELL PHONES
Times Union

Catalyst Launches Drop Proof Protection Cases for NEW iPhone 13 Series

Catalyst brings back popular Glow-in-the-Dark colorway for Influence Case. As Apple launches the latest series of iPhones and accessories with the introduction of the iPhone 13, Catalyst releases a fresh line of cases that add style to the highest grade of protection for the devices. Today, Catalyst, the award-winning manufacturer of the world’s most protective and stylish cases for smartphones and electronic devices, introduces the Active Defense Influence and Vibe Cases for the iPhone 13 series.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy