Ripple Price Prediction: XRP/USD Breaks Beneath $1.05 Once Again

By Azeez Mustapha
insidebitcoins.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ripple price prediction continues to fall with a loss of 2.15% as the coin drops back beneath $1.05 to reach $1.03. XRP/USD managed to push above $1.10 as the coin penetrated a short-term falling price channel. The cryptocurrency touched the $1.10 level before it started to head lower. Yesterday, XRP/USD fell from $1.13 as it dropped back into the previous short-term declining channel. This decline continued today as the coin penetrated back beneath $1.05 and reached the support at $1.03 below the lower boundary of the channel.

IN THIS ARTICLE
