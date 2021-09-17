Autumn festival to resume on Oct. 9
After its cancellation last year due to COVID, the Moorestown Business Association is welcoming back the Autumn in Moorestown festival for residents on Oct. 9. Moorestown resident Chris Scafario will be this year’s coordinator for the festival’s car exhibition, which will showcase cars from all generations, from classic to muscle to race vehicles. Festival-goers will have a chance to see those vehicles up close and car owners can win prizes for their vehicles.thesunpapers.com
Comments / 0