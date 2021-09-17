CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Autumn festival to resume on Oct. 9

By CHRISTINE HARKINSON
thesunpapers.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter its cancellation last year due to COVID, the Moorestown Business Association is welcoming back the Autumn in Moorestown festival for residents on Oct. 9. Moorestown resident Chris Scafario will be this year’s coordinator for the festival’s car exhibition, which will showcase cars from all generations, from classic to muscle to race vehicles. Festival-goers will have a chance to see those vehicles up close and car owners can win prizes for their vehicles.

thesunpapers.com

Comments / 0

Related
985theriver.com

Marshall’s Autumn Festival to return this weekend

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — With the fall season on the horizon, the “Marshall Autumn Festival” is hoping to provide laughs, attractions and family fun for the entire weekend. Soon the streets of Marshall, Ill. will look a lot different as the city kicks off their annual event. With events and...
MARSHALL, IL
estesparknews.com

Seven Nations Celtic Rock Band To Perform At Autumn Gold Festival

The Estes Valley Sunrise Rotary Club is excited to announce that the Seven Nations Celtic Rock Band will be the opening act at Autumn Gold: A Festival of Beer, Brats and Bands on Saturday, September 25th at 11:00 a.m. Seven Nations will also perform at the Historic Park Theatre that...
MUSIC
videtteonline.com

ISU Horticulture Autumnal Festival sees success over the weekend

The Illinois State University Horticulture Autumnal Festival, “The Rainbow Connection: Celebrating People, Plants and their Relationships,” saw a successful return last weekend. The event featured various activities and attractions for attendees to participate in, such as rotten food throwing, a glass scavenger hunt, hayrides and cultural plant displays entitled “World...
ILLINOIS STATE
Lockhaven Express

72nd Flaming Foliage Festival is Oct. 8 to 10

One of Clinton County’s longest-standing events is back this fall after a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and many are glad for its return. The Pennsylvania State Flaming Foliage Festival — always the second full weekend in October — draws visitors from across the state and beyond to western Clinton County and the community of Renovo.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcoholic Beverages#Autumn#Restaurants#3d Art#Holiday Decorations#Covid#Lincoln Tech#Church#La Vita
South Coast Today

Lakeville Arts & Music Festival set for Oct. 2

Lakeville’s 16th Annual Arts & Music Festival is set for Saturday, October 2 between 10am and 4pm at the junctions of Routes 105 and 18 and Precinct Street in Lakeville. Rain or shine, come to a day of community at the 16th annual Lakeville Arts & Music Festival. Neighbors meeting neighbors from next door and from all around southeastern Massachusetts, the festival will be sure to bring a day of culture, crafts, and delicious food, musical entertainment, artistic talents and community memories for everyone who at-tends.
LAKEVILLE, MA
crestviewbulletin.com

Baytowne Beer Festival returns Oct. 8 and 9

Gather your friends and raise your pitchers at the 13th annual Baytowne Beer Festival Oct. 8-9. The Village of Baytowne Wharf at Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort is transformed for the “Best Beer Fest on the Emerald Coast," featuring more than 40 on-site craft brewers, nearly 200 domestic and international craft beers, seminars, samplings and live music.
FESTIVAL
Star News Group

Rock for Awareness Festival returns Oct. 2

POINT PLEASANT — The fourth annual Rock for Awareness Festival hosted by the Nicholas Hudanish Foundation will offer a day of family fun, with a goal of raising awareness about the devastating effects of addiction and empowering local youth to lead drug-free lives. The free, daylong festival, canceled last year amid the coronavirus pandemic, will run from 11 a.m.
POINT PLEASANT, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Drinks
newjerseyhills.com

Warren Fall Festival planned Oct. 17

WARREN TWP. - The Fall Festival will be held 1 to 4 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 17 at the municipal field, 46 Mountain Blvd. The event will celebrate the Warren community. The festival will include live music, games food trucks and community organizations. For more information on the event, visit www.warrennj.org/175/recreation...
WARREN, NJ
kxnet.com

Artists participate in final day of Autumn Vendor Festival

This weekend artists locally and from out of state are showing off their best work at the annual Autumn Vendor Festival in Bismarck. Vendors displayed home décor, jewelry, clothing and even artwork. One vendor traveled from Pelican Rapids, Minnesota to participate in the Festival for the first time. Terri Pray...
BISMARCK, ND
newjerseyhills.com

Morristown Festival of Books coming Oct. 9

Some 30 authors are expected Saturday, Oct. 9 at the Morristown Festival of Books, now celebrating its eighth year, including New York Times best-selling author Kimberly McCreight and renown children’s author Dan Gutman. The main festival featuring fiction and non-fiction authors and the popular KidFest get underway at 11 a.m....
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Finger Lakes Times

Long Acre Farms resumes Fall Festival weekends

MACEDON — Fall Festival weekends are back at Long Acre Farms every weekend through the end of October. The theme for the 2021 Amazing Maize Maze is apples, which is no surprise since Wayne County produces 41% of New York state’s crop. The 5-acre corn field will depict a large tree with an apple in the middle and a basket of apples on the ground. As guests navigate the paths they will learn some facts about apples statewide and around the world.
MACEDON, NY
The Quietus

Birmingham's Flatpack Festival To Host Autumn Edition

The arts festival, which usually takes place every spring, will take over various Birmingham venues this weekend. Birmingham's Flatpack Festival will return to the city for its first in-person edition since spring 2019 this weekend with a programme that covers various bases across film and music. The event, which usually...
FESTIVAL
vermontjournal.com

Chester Festival on the Green welcomes the beginning of autumn

CHESTER, Vt. – A number of vendors, exhibitors, and performers enjoyed a large crowd of all ages and two beautiful early fall days, Sept. 18 and 19, for the return of the Chester Festival on the Green. Spread out on and around the town green, there were many festivalgoers strolling...
CHESTER, VT
Marietta Daily Journal

Smyrna Fall Jonquil Festival is Oct. 23-24

The Smyrna Fall Jonquil Festival, presented by Superior Plumbing, will be Oct. 23-24 on the Village Green, 1282 Village Green Circle in Smyrna. The festival features over 150 arts & crafts booths, a variety of food booths, an entertainment stage and children's activities. Artisans from all over the Southeast will...
SMYRNA, GA
Brown Daily Herald

Students reflect on Mid-Autumn Festival celebration

As the sun descended on College Hill Tuesday, Sep. 21, students of Asian heritage celebrated the Mid-Autumn Festival, or Moon Festival, by gathering on the Main Green for mooncakes and community. The holiday falls on the 15th day of the eighth lunar month and is associated with the harvest season and the full moon, according to CNN Travel.
LIFESTYLE
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Sunrise Rotary’s Autumn Gold Festival is this weekend

Please join us for Autumn Gold: A Festival of Beer, Brats and Bands this weekend, September 25 and 26 from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Saturday) and 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. (Sunday). Admission is free. This festival is one of Estes Valley Sunrise Rotary’s signature fundraising events for college/vocational...
FESTIVAL
Thousand Oaks Acorn

Artists, crafters bring their work to autumn festival

The 49th annual indoor Harvest Festival Original Art and Craft Show returns Fri. to Sun., Oct. 1 to 3 at the Ventura County Fairgrounds, Seaside Park, 10 W. Harbor Blvd, Ventura. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Family-owned and...
VENTURA, CA
Parnon

Mid-Autumn Festival to Celebrate International Holidays on Campus

Lanterns and snacks were free to students at today’s Mid-Autumn Festival celebration in East Hall. The event was planned through International Student affairs to celebrate holidays that are celebrated around the world. “The Mid-Autumn Festival is a very large holiday that is celebrated in a lot of Asian Countries. It’s...
CELEBRATIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy