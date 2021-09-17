Autumn festival to resume on Oct. 9

MACEDON — Fall Festival weekends are back at Long Acre Farms every weekend through the end of October. The theme for the 2021 Amazing Maize Maze is apples, which is no surprise since Wayne County produces 41% of New York state’s crop. The 5-acre corn field will depict a large tree with an apple in the middle and a basket of apples on the ground. As guests navigate the paths they will learn some facts about apples statewide and around the world.

MACEDON, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO