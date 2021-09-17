LOCAL ROUNDUP: Southwest soccer stays unbeaten

GREENSBORO — Southwest Guilford scored a goal in each half to beat Western Guilford 2-0 in Metro 4A Conference boys soccer Thursday at Western.

Keaton Lane had a goal and an assist to lead the Cowboys (8-0-1 overall, 2-0 conference), ranked No. 39 nationally, No. 6 in the state overall and No. 2 among NCHSAA 4A teams. Kendall Ingram also scored a goal.

WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, CARMEL CHRISTIAN

MATTHEWS — Carmel Christian scored in the second half to beat visiting Wesleyan Christian 1-0 in a meeting of boys soccer powers Thursday.

The Trojans — ranked No. 49 nationally, No. 8 in the state overall and No. 5 among NCISAA 4A teams — dipped to 11-3-1.

Carmel Christian (6-0-1), the defending state championship which defeated Wesleyan in the state semifinals last season, is ranked No. 14 nationally, No. 2 in the state overall and No. 1 among NCISAA 4A teams.

BISHOP McGUINNESS, NORTH MOORE

ROBBINS — Bishop McGuinness fell 4-1 against North Moore in nonconference boys soccer Thursday at North Moore.

The Villains dropped to 2-7.

GLENN, OAK GROVE

KERNERSVILLE — Glenn topped Oak Grove 2-1 in nonconference boys soccer Thursday at Glenn.

The Bobcats improved to 4-4-2, while the Grizzlies dipped to 2-4-1.

William Nogueras scored both goals for Glenn, which trailed 1-0 at halftime. Emanuel Mejia and Cristian Mendoza each had an assist. Aldo Gonzales (three saves) and Luis Rosales Hernandez (two saves) split time in goal.

Madio Gislimberti scored off an assist by John Carpenter for Oak Grove.

THOMASVILLE, C. DAVIDSON

THOMASVILLE — Thomasville defeated Central Davidson 3-1 in nonconference boys soccer Thursday at Thomasville.

The Bulldogs improved to 1-5 overall.

RAGSDALE, PAGE

JAMESTOWN — Ragsdale fell 3-0 against Page in Metro 4A Conference play Thursday at Ragsdale.

The Tigers fell to 6-4-1 overall and 0-2 in the conference.

WHEATMORE 10, S. DAVIDSON 1

DENTON — Wheatmore beat South Davidson 10-1 in nonconference boys soccer Thursday at South Davidson.

Jagur Williams had three goals and one assist to lead the Warriors (2-5), who led 7-0 at halftime. Ryan Baynard had a goal and an assist, while Hunter Brooks, Evan Cleaton, Felipe Aguirre, Nick Galloway, Kaleb Fayne and Luke Beasley each scored a goal. Collin Burgess added an assist.

Galloway and Sawyer St. Clair each had a save in goal.

VOLLEYBALL TW ANDREWS, McMICHAEL

MAYODAN — McMichael swept TW Andrews 25-1, 25-9, 25-5 in Mid-State 2A Conference volleyball Thursday at McMichael.

The Red Raiders dropped to 0-9 overall and 0-5 in the conference.

HP CENTRAL, ATKINS

WINSTON-SALEM — Atkins defeated High Point Central 3-1 in Mid-State 3A Conference volleyball Thursday at Atkins.

The Bison dipped to 5-6 overall and 3-1 in the conference.

SW GUILFORD, RAGSDALE

JAMESTOWN — Southwest Guilford topped rival Ragsdale 25-20-25-14, 20-25, 25-16 in Metro 4A Conference volleyball Thursday at Ragsdale.

The Cowgirls improved to 4-9 overall and 2-4 in the conference. The Tigers fell to 7-6 and 0-5.

BISHOP McGUINNESS, NCLA

KERNERSVILLE — Bishop McGuinness swept the NC Leadership Academy 25-21, 25-14, 25-22 in Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference volleyball Thursday at Bishop.

Chrisbel Alcantara had 15 kills to lead the Villains (6-2 overall, 3-0 conference), followed by Susanna Drake with eight, Finley Miller with seven and Olivia Moreau with five.

Jeanna Hauk added 34 assists and four aces, while Grace Strader had 18 digs and Emma Briody had six digs.

EAST DAVIDSON, THOMASVILLE

THOMASVILLE — East Davidson rolled past rival Thomasville 25-9, 25-5, 25-11 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference volleyball Thursday at Thomasville.

Lyndsay Reid had eight kills, eight digs and nine aces to lead the Golden eagles (7-3 overall, 5-0 CCC), while Kaitlyn Wallace had six kills, four digs and nine aces. Kara Mahan had 12 aces and seven assists to lead East, which had 36 aces for the match.

Thomasville dropped to 0-8 overall and 0-5 in the conference.

GLENN, EAST FORSYTH

KERNERSVILLE — Glenn fell to rival East Forsyth 25-10, 22-25, 25-18, 25-20 in Central Piedmont 4A Conference volleyball Thursday at East.

Riley Blake had 14 kills to lead the Ladycats (7-3 overall, 3-3 conference). Lilly Rothrock had seven kills and three aces, while Brayden Giffin had 12 digs and 24 assists, and Megan Frame had 10 digs.

S. GUILFORD, DUDLEY

GREENSBORO — Southern Guilford defeated Dudley 3-1 in Mid-State 3A Conference volleyball Thursday at Dudley.

The Storm improved to 4-8 overall and 4-2 in the conference.

WHEATMORE, UWHARRIE CHARTER

TRINITY — Wheatmore fell 25-15, 25-7, 25-17 against Uwharrie Charter in Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference volleyball Thursday at Wheatmore.

The Warriors dipped to 2-7 overall and 0-4 in the conference.

JV FOOTBALL LEDFORD, PROVIDENCE GROVE

FRANKLINVILLE — Ledford scored the first four touchdowns of the game to beat Providence Grove on Thursday at Providence Grove.

Quentin Green ran for two touchdowns — one from 41 yards, another from 28 yards — to lead the Panthers (2-0), who led 21-0 at halftime.

Shay Ragland also ran for a 15-yard score and caught a 33-yard TD pass from Chase Tussy.