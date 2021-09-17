CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citi appoints Rapheal Mun as APAC sustainability & ESG banking head

By Felicia Tan
theedgemarkets.com
 8 days ago

SINGAPORE (Sept 17): Citi has appointed Rapheal Mun to the new position of head of sustainability & corporate transitions (SCT) for its banking, capital markets and advisory (BCMA) group in Asia Pacific on Friday, Sept 17. Mun, who will relocate to Singapore from London, will lead BCMA’s sustainability and ESG...

