HPU volleyball sweeps Kennesaw St.

GREENVILLE, S.C. — High Point University turned back Kennesaw State 25-23, 25-21,25-16 in nonconference volleyball Friday inside Furman University’s Alley Gym.

Dylan Maberry led the Panthers (7-4) with 10 kills followed by Maggie Salley with eight and Gabrielle Idlebird with seven. Mackenzi Thornburg dished 19 assists while Maria Miggs had 10.

Jenny Wessling popped 17 digs. Thornburg had 15 and Sydney Palazzolo 13.

HPU fashioned a.259 hitting percentage while holding Kennesaw (6-5) to .120.

Trailing by three points, HPU won the first set by closing it out with a 6-1 run, the last three points on Kennesaw errors. Trailing 17-16 in the second set, the Panthers won five of the next to go up 21-18 and stayed in front the rest of the way. HPU controlled the third set, going up 10-5 and finishing on a 5-0 run.