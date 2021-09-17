Gas Station Simulator rockets to Steam's top 5 best sellers

The Fortnite Item Donation Boards are a recent addition to the battle royale, and they provide an opportunity for weapons and items to return from the vault as well as a route for new additions such as the Fortnite Combat Assault Rifle to enter the fray. These boards provide access to a voting system, where players donate gold bars to fund either of two choices, and whichever option reaches 100% funding first earns an immediate appearance in Fortnite. As a player, it's up to you if you want to participate in this process as you could just ignore it completely, but if there's a particular option that you feel deserves your backing then we've got details on where you'll find the Fortnite Item Donation Boards and instructions for how they work.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO