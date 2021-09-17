CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Station Simulator rockets to Steam's top 5 best sellers

By Austin Wood
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 8 days ago

Obscure simulation fans have found a new home in Gas Station Simulator, a niche sim which has quickly become one of the best-selling games on Steam, sitting comfortably at the number five spot at the time of writing. Sure, that new home is a rickety gas station in the middle...

www.gamesradar.com

IGN

Steam's Latest Surprise Hit is a Sim Where You Run a Gas Station

Aside from showcasing the latest triple-A heavyweights to grace the world of video games, the Steam store is also no stranger to the occasional out-of-the-blue indie success story. The store's latest surprise hit comes in the form of Gas Station Simulator, a game that does exactly what the title suggests: run a gas station.
gamespew.com

Run Your Own Desert Pit-Stop With Gas Station Simulator, Out on PC Now

Gas Station Simulator is, much to our relief, not a survival horror game. Because, while this sim game’s premise is pretty interesting, we always wondered whether it was going to be some kind of stealth survival horror, like Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria Simulator, or something along the lines of The Convenience Store, where the isolation alone is enough to put you on edge.
Polygon

Gas Station Simulator beginner’s guide, tips, and tricks

Where to even begin with Gas Station Simulator on PC, Playstation 4, and Xbox One? It’s a first-person sim where you run a gas station. Mostly. There’s a lot of sweeping, painting, pumping gas, and scanning sodas at the checkout. Sometimes there’s yeeting trash bags into a dumpster from across a parking lot. Oh, and you work for the mob.
gameranx.com

Gas Station Simulator: How To Fix Stuck Traffic (Even When The Red Button Doesn’t Work)

Cars stuck in traffic? Customers glitching out at the repair depot? Bodies floating around aimlessly with seemingly no way to clear them out? These are all common occurrences in Gas Station Simulator. The new wonky simulator puts you in charge of a lonely gas station. You’ll have to pay off loans and earn cash by completing challenges like repairing busted engines, painting cars, and obviously fueling up customers. It all sounds relaxing and simple, but it is anything but.
