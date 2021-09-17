CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman killed in Miami County crash

By WHIO Staff
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XYInR_0bznUd6p00

MIAMI COUNTY — A female driver is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Miami County.

Initial dispatch records show that a two-car crash was reported near the intersection of U.S. Route 40 and Solar Drive in Bethel Twp., near Tipp City, just before 6:00 p.m.

Lt. Chris Bobb, Miami County Sheriff’s Office, said an initial investigation showed that a vehicle pulled out of a trailer park on Solar Dr. and was attempting to turn east on U.S. 40, when a car traveling west on U.S. 40 hit the victim’s car.

Bobb said the victim’s car spun into a ditch before overturning onto the driver’s side. The victim was ejected and pinned underneath the car.

Bobb said passerby’s in the area were able to push the car onto its wheels and off the victim, but she was later pronounced dead on scene.

Initial emergency scanner traffic reported a medical helicopter was placed on standby, but was later cancelled.

The victim has not been identified at this time, but Bobb said she was not from the area.

The crash is under investigation.

©2021 Cox Media Group

