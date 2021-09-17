CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 15 best deals from Lululemon’s restocking sale that just launched

By Nicolette Accardi
 8 days ago
Lululemon’s “We Made Too Much” sale has been ongoing for many months now, and the popular retailer just restocked inventory and is offering new deals. The company’s shares hit an all-time high last week after a massive earnings report, as it has outperformed other retailers during the coronavirus pandemic. According to CNBC, shoppers have spent more money on athleisure styles than dresses, suits and other formal wear due to working from home and exercising.

