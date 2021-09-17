CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preview: Toronto FC eyes morale-boosting victory over Nashville SC

Cover picture for the articleDespite a frustrating midweek defeat to Inter Miami, Toronto FC will look to build on an impressive performance when Nashville SC comes to visit for the second time this year. There are just 10 games left to play in MLS and TFC are 18 points behind the playoff spots. Ultimately, playing for pride seems like the name of the game for the rest of the campaign, with any possible postseason hopes no longer in the Reds’ hands.

WDTN

FC Cincinnati defeats Toronto FC

CINCINNATI – FC Cincinnati earned the club’s first win at TQL Stadium Saturday night with a dominant 2-0 win over Toronto FC. FC Cincinnati improve to 4-10-8 (20 points) for the season. Toronto FC sit at 15 points (3-14-6) and at the bottom of the Eastern Conference Standings. Brenner’s goal...
MLS
Toronto FC loses fifth straight; Cincinnati gets first victory at TQL Stadium

CINCINNATI (AP) — Brenner and Haris Medunjanin each scored, and Cincinnati beat Toronto FC 2-0 on Saturday night for its first victory at TQL Stadium. Cincinnati (8-10-6) snapped a 12-game winless streak, including three straight losses. Toronto (3-14-6) has lost five straight matches and is winless in eight in a row.
MLS
Toronto FC Prediction League | Round 30 —Toronto FC v York United FC

Welcome to Week 30 of the Waking The Red Prediction League!. TFC have hit the third competition of the campaign: The Voyageurs Cup!! And will be facing a Canadian Premier League club for the first time in their history. And they’ll be doing it with the wind in their sails after a 2-1 league victory vs. Nashville SC.
MLS
Toronto FC make a statement Wednesday night in emphatic win over York United

TORONTO, Canada—First off, for those who were in attendance on Wednesday evening, we commend you. It was raining cats and dogs, the wind was blowing sideways, ticket prices were ... uhh ... yeah – but you still showed up to cheer on your local team(s), and for that, you experienced a historic night – the first ever ‘Toronto Derby’ – one that will surely be referred to in future years.
MLS
Soccer
MLS
Sports
Match Preview: Forward Madison FC v. Toronto FC II

Forward Madison look to continue to climb the table versus Toronto FC II. Follow @ForwardMSNFC on Twitter and Instagram for live updates. Forward Madison Travels to Toronto, Ontario to take on Toronto FC II at BMO Training Ground in this week’s matchup. This week's USL League One contest is set to kick off at 3:00 p.m. CT on Friday, September 17.
MLS
Preview: ‘Frustrated’ Toronto FC looking to regroup against Inter Miami CF

TORONTO, Canada—There is no question that the 2021 season has been a season of frustration. Week after week, the Reds have struggled to get results, and after yet another loss, have all but assured themselves a spot in the bottom of the league standings. There are still games to be...
MLS
WP Lady Mallards pull out 1-0 victory over SC Jaguars

(Sept. 17, 2021) The Worcester Prep girls’ soccer team squeaked out a 1-0 victory over the Salisbury Christian Jaguars in its season opener last Friday in Berlin. “We had our moments … We were missing some starters and we had people in different positions and we were just asking their best from them,” said Prep Coach Carol Hartnett. “We have a lot of freshmen, so there were definitely some first-game jitters. The more they play, the more they’ll flourish and gain confidence.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
Nashville SC: Under the Radar?

NASHVILLE, TN - AUGUST 30: Anibal Godoy #20 of Nashville SC (second from right) celebrates his goal during the second half against the Inter Miami at Nissan Stadium on August 30, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. Nashville defeats Miami 1-0. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images) The 2021 MLS season has had...
MLS
Chicago Blackhawks say the team is fully vaccinated as training camp opens. ‘It’s just a sign of the players’ commitment to try to be safe,’ Stan Bowman says.

The Chicago Blackhawks will enter the season with all of their players fully vaccinated, president of hockey operations and general manager Stan Bowman said Thursday. “Certainly it shows the commitment of the players but also just from a more practical standpoint,” Bowman said before the start of training camp at Fifth Third Arena. “It’s pretty challenging if you have players that aren’t ...
NHL
Nashville SC travels to cellar-dwelling Toronto

With sole possession of second place in the Eastern Conference, Nashville SC needs to take every advantage it can in order to secure a home playoff match. This Saturday is a perfect opportunity for three points as the Boys in Gold travel to Toronto to face the statistically worst team in the league.
MLS
What to watch for as Nashville SC returns to Canada to face Toronto FC

With three straight wins under its belt, Nashville SC (10W-2L-11D, 41 pts) travels back to the Great White North to take on Toronto FC (3W-14L-6D, 15 pts) on Saturday night. The Boys in Gold are coming off a 1-0 win over CF Montréal last Saturday. Nashville sits in sole possession of second place in the Eastern Conference with 41 points and a nine-point cushion ahead of the playoff line.
MLS
Musovski, Arango lead surging LAFC to victory over Austin FC

AUSTIN, Texas — Danny Musovski scored moments after entering the game, Cristian Arango scored on a penalty kick and surging Los Angeles FC beat Austin FC, 2-1, on Wednesday night. Musovski, who subbed on in the 76th minute, slipped behind the defense, ran onto a through ball by José Cifuentes...
MLS
Twins-Toronto series preview

Friday, 6:07 p.m. • RHP Michael Pineda (6-8, 3.87 ERA) vs. LHP Hyun Jin Ryu (13-8, 4.11) Saturday, 2:07 p.m. • RHP Bailey Ober (2-2, 4.12 ERA) vs. LHP Steven Matz (12-7, 3.87) Sunday, 12:07 p.m. • TBA vs. TBA. TWINS UPDATE. The teams are meeting for the first time...
MLB
Dynamo win Texas Derby with 3-2 victory over FC Dallas

Houston Dynamo FC defeated FC Dallas 3-2 at BBVA Stadium in the final edition of the Texas Derby this season. This was the second time in the past three matches that Houston captured all three points against a Texas rival, and the win extended the Dynamo’s unbeaten run to three in a row.
MLS

