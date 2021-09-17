Preview: Toronto FC eyes morale-boosting victory over Nashville SC
Despite a frustrating midweek defeat to Inter Miami, Toronto FC will look to build on an impressive performance when Nashville SC comes to visit for the second time this year. There are just 10 games left to play in MLS and TFC are 18 points behind the playoff spots. Ultimately, playing for pride seems like the name of the game for the rest of the campaign, with any possible postseason hopes no longer in the Reds’ hands.www.chatsports.com
