Florida State

Police: Missing Florida woman and slain couple unrelated

By Associated Press
 8 days ago
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah county sheriff said Friday detectives have determined there is no connection between the disappearance of a Florida woman who went missing during a cross-country trip with her boyfriend and a still-unsolved slaying of two women who were fatally shot.

Police in Florida had said Thursday a possible connection was being explored because the women were found dead in the same tourist town of Moab, Utah, where the missing woman, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie had an emotional fight to which police had been called.

The Moab Police video shows officers trying to help Gabby Petito and her boyfriend Brian Laudrie near the entrance to Arches National Park on Aug. 12.

You can view the video with Petito below and the video with Laudrie below that.

Petito told officers she hit and scratched Laundrie because he was telling her to calm down.

Officers ultimately decided not to charge her with domestic violence and got Laundrie a hotel room for the night.

The couple was living in a converted camper van during their cross-country journey.

Laundrie returned to Florida with the van and has not cooperated with investigators.

The North Port Police Department held a press conference Thursday. You can view it below.

