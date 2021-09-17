CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Google pulled Russia opposition app under 'extraordinary duress': sources

By Alastair Pike
AFP
AFP
 8 days ago
Google and Apple faced pressure from Russian authorities to remove an opposition voting app from their online marketplaces /AFP/File

Google blocked new downloads of a Russian opposition voting app under "extraordinary duress," sources close to the matter said Friday, as international outrage and concern built over the decision.

The company faced public threats from the Russian government and private threats of serious criminal charges and incarceration of local staff, the source added, similar to pressure that hit Apple before it pulled the app.

Allies of jailed critic Alexei Navalny accused the tech giants of "censorship" after they said a "Smart Voting" app advising supporters on how to vote out Kremlin allies had been removed from the companies' app stores.

Earlier Friday a source close to Apple's decision told AFP the iPhone maker had relented after authorities made arrest threats against its workers in Russia.

Polls opened across the vast country on Friday after a year that saw a sweeping crackdown on President Vladimir Putin's opponents, with Russians given the option of voting online.

The election for seats in the lower house State Duma, which runs until Sunday, comes after a year that has seen Navalny jailed, many of his allies arrested and his organizations banned.

The Independent

Russian election: United Russia on course for landslide victory as Communists contest vote

Russia’s 2021 legislative elections look to be ending with a landslide win for the Kremlin’s United Russia party and the prospect of protests amid evidence of mass electoral fraud.With 98 per cent of votes counted, United Russia is projected a constitutional majority in parliament. But it achieved that result on the back of a suspiciously high 49.79 popular vote — and after massively delayed results on e-voting in Moscow, which turned a number of constituencies back towards the Kremlin.The Communist party, which came a strong second even in official voting, with 19.5 percent of the vote, is refusing to accept the e-voting results. Valery Rashkin, the head of the Moscow party, has announced a protest at the capital’s central square at 7pm tonight, Monday.The Kremlin meanwhile has congratulated election officials for overseeing a “positive electoral process.” Vladimir Putin prioritised the “competitiveness, transparency and honesty of elections,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
ELECTIONS
US News and World Report

Apple, Google Remove Opposition App as Russian Voting Begins

MOSCOW (AP) — Facing Kremlin pressure, Apple and Google on Friday removed an opposition-created smartphone app that tells voters which candidates are likely to defeat those backed by Russian authorities, as polls opened for three days of balloting in Russia's parliamentary election. Unexpectedly long lines formed at some polling places,...
CELL PHONES
Vladimir Putin
Person
Alexei Navalny
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Apple removed Russia opposition app after arrest threats: source

Apple removed an opposition strategic voting app from its online marketplace under pressure from Russian authorities, including threats to arrest local staff of the tech giant, a source familiar with the company’s decision told AFP on Friday. Allies of jailed critic Alexei Navalny accused Apple and Google of “censorship” after...
BUSINESS
wmleader.com

Apple and Google remove Navalny voting app under Russian government pressure

Apple and Google have removed jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s voting app from the iOS and Android stores under pressure from the government. The New York Times reports that the removal followed threats to criminally prosecute company employees within Russia. A spokesperson for Russian president Vladimir Putin told reporters...
CELL PHONES
Daily Mail

Apple and Google under fire for political meddling as they both remove Navalny's app under pressure from the Kremlin on the day Russia goes to the presumed-fixed polls

Apple and Google have come under fire for political meddling after they both removed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's tactical voting app from their stores under pressure from the Kremlin. The move comes as Russians prepared today to elect a new parliament in a three-day election widely presumed to be...
CELL PHONES
US News and World Report

Russia's Navalny Criticises Apple, Google Over App Removal, Social Media Posts Say

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said Google and Apple showed "cowardice" and acted as accomplices of Russian President Vladimir Putin by removing a voting app before this month's election, according to his social media accounts. Navalny's supporters earlier accused the U.S. tech giants of caving in to...
CELL PHONES
Reuters

U.S., Russian military chiefs meet in Helsinki for six hours

MOSCOW, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The top U.S. military officers from United States and Russia held six hours of talks in Helsinki on Wednesday, in the first face-to-face meeting between them since 2019 as both nations adjust to the U.S. pullout and Taliban takeover in Afghanistan. General Mark Milley, chairman...
POLITICS
KVIA

Vladimir Putin Fast Facts

Here’s a look at the life of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Birth place: Leningrad (now St. Petersburg), Russia. Marriage: Lyudmila (Shkrebneva) Putin (July 28, 1983-2014, divorced) Children: Yekaterina and Maria. Education: Leningrad State University, law, 1975. Religion: Orthodox Christian. Other Facts. Enjoys working out and has a black belt in...
POLITICS
AFP

AFP

25K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
News with a global, human perspective.

