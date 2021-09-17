How an Acid Trip Gave Birth to The Marías’ Latest Album, CINEMA

This summer, The Marías released CINEMA, a full-throttle, debut studio album. Despite their limited discography—the enigmatic soul pop outfit previously had two EPs under their belt—The Marías’ oeuvre has all the polish and silky suaveness of a legacy operation. Perhaps it’s for this reason that the band, made up of Puerto Rican-American singer María Zardoya and Josh Conway— her partner and the band’s drummer—has accumulated a dedicated following in recent years. Listeners have come to expect synth and smooth vocals from the band, but CINEMA offers a deviation from their typical fare, with sweeping string arrangements, reverb-filled garage pop, and grungy electronica on full display. “We have no idea if people are going to like these songs,” says Zardoya. One person who likes them very much is Sven Eric Gamsky. In fact, Gamsky—known to listeners as Still Woozy—liked CINEMA so much that he recently remixed “Hush,” in collaboration with the band. Below, Zardoya sat down with her biggest fan to discuss everything from ghosts, to costume contests, and acid trips.