MINNEAPOLIS — The Greenwood Fire is still burning in northeastern Minnesota but it could be fully contained by Oct. 14. It's now burned about 27,000 acres. Lightning sparked the fire that was discovered in the Superior National Forest on Aug. 15. Fire danger in the state was quite high then, but according to the Department of Natural Resources, it's now low across the entire state.

GREENWOOD, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO