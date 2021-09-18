CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Friends, Family Gather To Celebrate The Life Of Former WCCO’er Denise Rosen

By Reg Chapman
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tn2lu_0bznTzFM00

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Friends and family gathered today to celebrate the life of Denise Rosen. “Niecy,” as her friends called her, was a designer at WCCO-TV when she met sports reporter Mark Rosen.

The two would eventually marry and raise two children, Nick and Chloe.

Friday was a celebration of the woman who was a giver and a fighter to the very end. Surrounded by her favorite music — Motown hits — her favorite colors worn by some of her favorite people, her life was celebrated just how she wanted it to be.

“She said she wanted to celebrate her life. She wanted a joyous occasion in her work, with people wearing colorful clothes, which many of you are in today, good food, and of course her favorite music,” Mark Rosen said.

Her loving spirit, sense of fashion, and love of travel are undeniable. Denise Rosen made everyone she met along her journey feel special.

“We know her for her power of her presence, her grace, her beauty, her charm, her smile,” Don Shelby said. “It was that expression, that smile that reflected who she was and who she will always be, in those upon whom she smiled upon.”

“She had a sixth sense of anticipating people’s needs and giving where she saw necessary,” niece Rachel Korman said. “She was the epitome of someone who owns who they are and she had the ability to leave lasting impressions on people due to her bright and infectious spirit.”

The Rosens’ was a love story like none other. The love of family, friends and life experiences was shared by all present, values the Rosens passed onto their children.

“She made sure — like her mom made sure — that both of you [Nick and Chloe] would become independent-thinking forces of nature, and that she appreciated and made you appreciate the arts and music and cooking and all the things that defined who she was. And I know that’s carrying on with all you guys and that makes me so happy,” Mark Rosen said. “The final song we played, which ended just as she passed, was ‘Isn’t She Lovely.’ She opened her eyes wide, looked at us, and the song ended right when that happened. … You will forever be my girl, I love you.”

More On WCCO.com :

Comments / 13

Related
wxxv25.com

Family and friends gather to mourn Wiggins Firefighter Clint Jacobs

A man who gave so much to his community was laid to rest today as funeral services for Wiggins Firefighter Clint Jacobs were held. Loved ones gathered this morning to honor the life of Clint Jacobs, who passed away Sunday due to COVID-19. Jacobs was 46-years-old and was loved by...
WIGGINS, MS
Kait 8

Hundreds gather for Sutherland Celebration of Life

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It was a cloudy and wet day Saturday in Jackson County, but that didn’t stop those in the area from celebrating the life of Sydney Sutherland on what would have been her 26th birthday. Finish Sydney’s run. It’s what hundreds of people came to do at...
JONESBORO, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
Cape May County Herald

Friend of Family

I recently read a quote about the joy of close friends, and it made me think about mine, both past and present. In high school, I had several close girlfriends. We knew each other well, went to social events together, and shared our dreams. After high school, some of those friends went off to college, others married and had children, and some did both. I moved out of town, and we drifted apart.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
thedowneypatriot.com

Friends gather to say goodbye to Meredith Perkins

“And remember, my sentimental friend,” says the Wizard to the Tin Man, “a heart is not judged by how much you love, but how much you are loved.”. By that measure, Meredith Perkins was much loved, as attested by the capacity crowd at the celebration of Meredith’s life. It was a clear day, and beyond the wide glass walls and terrace, the Rio Hondo Golf Course sparkled, all gentle knolls and curves, with trees in every shade from pale lime to dark summer green.
DOWNEY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Shelby
Person
Nick
WCJB

Friends and family gather to lay Betty Lynn Brown-Spears to rest

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Friends and family of Newberry’s Betty Lynn Brown-Spears gathered in North Central Florida Friday to pay tribute to her life. Her service was held at the Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church in Gainesville. Brown-Spears was best known for helping start the Newberry Watermelon Festival, she later became...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Taste of Country

William Lee Golden and the Goldens’ ‘Come and Dine’ Is a Celebration of Family and Friends [Exclusive Premiere]

William Lee Golden couldn’t take another piece of bad news. His sons, Rusty, Craig and Chris, were mourning the loss of their mother while the famed Oak Ridge Boys member with the iconic white beard was mourning the loss of his first wife and high school sweetheart. And due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the world was mourning the loss of far, far too many.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wcco#Cooking#The Arts#Wcco Tv
Fox40

Family, friends and supporters gather for Sgt. Nicole Gee’s funeral

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The solemn sound of bagpipes marked the beginning of the memorial service remembering the life and legacy of the late U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole Gee. Remembered for her bravery, Gee made the ultimate sacrifice in Afghanistan last month, where she was one of 13 service...
ROSEVILLE, CA
fox7austin.com

Family, friends gather at service to honor Constable Stofle

GEORGETOWN, Texas - Williamson County Constable Kevin Stofle was honored today after passing away earlier this month. Stofle's family and friends gathered at a service Wednesday to say their final goodbyes to Stofle, who has served with the constable's office since 2013. Friends and family reflected on the their time...
GEORGETOWN, TX
hometownsource.com

Andover family celebrates Dylan Witschen’s life with party, fundraising walk Sept. 25

Dylan Witschen, of Andover, found out he had cancer at age 14, when he had a seizure after making a tackle during football practice at Anoka High School in August 2008. A CT scan revealed a golf-ball-sized mass on his brain that surgeons removed, but it turned out to be a type of cancer called a supratentorial primitive neuroectodermal tumor. In September 2008 he began treatment at St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, undergoing 31 rounds of radiation followed by four doses of chemotherapy.
ANDOVER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Housing
Mirror

Celebration of life

Becky Bettwy, a thyroid cancer survivor, waves to other participants as she walks with her team from Team Point of Fitness at the Relay For Life of Blair County on Saturday at Tiger Stadium in Hollidaysburg. More than $88,849 was raised at the event to fund cancer research. Mirror photo...
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
KOLO TV Reno

Weekend gathering in Sparks will honor Gold Star Families

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - As part of ‘Gold Star Families Remembrance Week’, this weekend Northern Nevada’s Gold Star Families Memorial will be the site of a special event to honor those fallen service-members and their loved ones, include the most recent 13 lost in Afghanistan. “Less than one percent of...
SPARKS, NV
centralrecorder.com

Kate Middleton Young Daughter Princess Fighting Cancer Shares Her Tragic Experience..

The mother of a five-year-old girl with a rare type of blood cancer has said that a meeting with the Duchess of Cambridge has had a significant impact on the child. Mila Sneddon was featured in a picture from Kate’Lockdown’s photographic project. It was used to symbolize isolation during the pandemic. After she was photographed kissing the kitchen window of her home while her father stood outside, it became a symbol of her isolation.
CELEBRITIES
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
40K+
Followers
17K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy