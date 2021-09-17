Virginia vs. North Carolina odds, line: 2021 college football picks, Week 3 predictions from computer model

Things heat up in the ACC this weekend when the Virginia Cavaliers and the North Carolina Tar Heels face off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kenan Memorial Stadium. North Carolina shrugged off its problems from Week 1 to respond with a monster win against Georgia State last weekend. Virginia is looking to keep pace with Virginia Tech and Pitt in the Coastal Division with its third win. UNC needs to make up some ground in the Coastal as well following its season-opening loss to the Hokies. The Cavaliers aren't going to make it easy, as they have have averaged over 550 yards on offense in each of their first two games.