Virginia vs. North Carolina odds, line: 2021 college football picks, Week 3 predictions from computer model

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThings heat up in the ACC this weekend when the Virginia Cavaliers and the North Carolina Tar Heels face off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kenan Memorial Stadium. North Carolina shrugged off its problems from Week 1 to respond with a monster win against Georgia State last weekend. Virginia is looking to keep pace with Virginia Tech and Pitt in the Coastal Division with its third win. UNC needs to make up some ground in the Coastal as well following its season-opening loss to the Hokies. The Cavaliers aren't going to make it easy, as they have have averaged over 550 yards on offense in each of their first two games.

CBS Sports

Army vs. Miami (OH) odds, line: 2021 college football picks, Week 4 predictions from proven computer model

The Army West Point Black Knights will take on the Miami (OH) RedHawks at noon ET on Saturday at Michie Stadium and you can catch all the action live on CBS Sports Network. The Black Knights are 3-0 overall and 2-0 at home, while Miami (OH) is 1-2 overall and 0-2 on the road. Jeff Monken has guided Army to bowl eligibility in four of the last five seasons, while Chuck Martin is now in his seventh season as the head coach for the RedHawks.
COLLEGE SPORTS
