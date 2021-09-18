CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

2 teens charged for making false threats to two Mesa high schools

 6 days ago
The two incidents on Friday are isolated from one another and from the bomb threat at Mesa High School on Wednesday, according to police.

Liz Sloan
6d ago

both should be expelled and sent to juvenile detention facilities. The 14 year old should be charged with a felony too for disrupting a educational facility

Cassie Berrie
6d ago

They need to make a example out of them so other teenagers don’t get the same idea there has to be consequences.

