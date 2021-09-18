2 teens charged for making false threats to two Mesa high schools
The two incidents on Friday are isolated from one another and from the bomb threat at Mesa High School on Wednesday, according to police.www.12news.com
both should be expelled and sent to juvenile detention facilities. The 14 year old should be charged with a felony too for disrupting a educational facility
They need to make a example out of them so other teenagers don’t get the same idea there has to be consequences.
