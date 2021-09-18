2 teens charged for making false threats to two Mesa high schools

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is searching for an arson suspect who allegedly set fire to a home at Hacienda Del Sol Mobile Home Park near Glendale. Authorities say the incident took place on the night of Sept. 18 at about 10:30 p.m. after one of the park's homes was torched. No injuries were reported and the home is still livable.

