North Port, FL

Authorities entered home of Gabby Petito's boyfriend Brian Laundrie to speak with his family

By Azmi Haroun,Erin Snodgrass
 8 days ago

Gabby Petito and fiance Brian Laundrie

Courtesy of Schmidt and Petito family

On Friday, authorities entered the home of missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito's boyfriend Brian Laundrie, in North Port, Florida, to speak with his family, the North Port Police Department confirmed .

Law enforcement said they are not speaking to Brian Laundrie, himself, at this time.

Local reporter Brian Entin posted a live-streamed video on Twitter titled, "Police just went into Brian Laundrie's house" around 6:30 p.m. local time.

About an hour after law enforcement first arrived at the house, Entin reported that a third officer showed up at the residence and police took an evidence bag inside the home.

According to a video posted by WTVT reporter Evan Axelbank , authorities began searching a car on the Laundrie property around 7:35 p.m. local time.

Insider reached out to the North Port Police Department and the local FBI office for more information.

In the video, protesters can also be seen holding signs reading: "Where's Gabby?"

Gabby Petito was reported missing on September 11, by her mother after she hadn't heard from Gabby since late August.

Petito disappeared during a cross-country road trip with Laundrie, who has been named a person of interest by law enforcement.

Brian Laundrie has not cooperated with authorities despite pleas from Petito's family to his parents, and his lawyer has indicated he does not plan to.

Read the original article on Insider

