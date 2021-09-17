MMO Business Roundup: Discord’s funding, Bungie’s lawsuit, and harassment in online gaming
Welcome back to another roundup of MMO and MMO-adjacent business news. Discord: Investors love dumping money into Discord, and they’re continuing the trend, as the chat company gamers know best raised another $500M in its latest funding round. That apparently puts the company at a value of $15B, significantly more than the reported $10B Microsoft wanted to pay during negotiations earlier this year.massivelyop.com
