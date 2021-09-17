CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MMO Business Roundup: Discord’s funding, Bungie’s lawsuit, and harassment in online gaming

By Bree Royce
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome back to another roundup of MMO and MMO-adjacent business news. Discord: Investors love dumping money into Discord, and they’re continuing the trend, as the chat company gamers know best raised another $500M in its latest funding round. That apparently puts the company at a value of $15B, significantly more than the reported $10B Microsoft wanted to pay during negotiations earlier this year.

Make My MMO: Crowfall’s layoffs, Star Citizen’s concept ship shenanigans, and more MMO crowdfunding news

Crowfall’s layoffs dominated the crowdfunding headlines this week, as the Kickstarted MMORPG admitted that it had downsized, attributing the move to a transition to “live service” operations in spite of contradictory comments from at least one laid-off developer. Meanwhile, the last few weeks have been… interesting all around, as Star...
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

Court holds Halo's composer in contempt, ordered to pay Bungie almost $100,000

In a nutshell: Bungie's former audio director for Destiny has been found in contempt of court for continually using the game's assets after leaving the employ of the game developer. Marty O'Donnell was caught uploading multiple music clips from Destiny to the internet in violation of a previous court order.
LAW
deseret.com

Gamers experience harassment when playing video games online

A new report from the Anti-Defamation League has found that most U.S. teens experience harassment when playing video games online. The study said 60% of children 13 to 17 years old experience harassment when playing games online. And it doesn’t seem to be catching on with parents. Less than 40%...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Bungie developing a new game in Destiny universe

Ever since their split from Activision, Bungie has been hard at work redefining how fans should imagine the world of Destiny. The newest way they’re doing that may be through a new mobile game. Destiny 2 remains a huge staple in the gaming scene, and it continues to reach new...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Bungie may be working on a mobile Destiny game

Recent job listings on Bungie’s website suggest the acclaimed live-service franchise, Destiny, may be getting a mobile entry. The job listing, which is on Bungie’s official website, is seeking an art director that’s “capable of aligning partner studios to the visual direction of the Destiny IP”. This quote alone makes...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Destiny Game Potentially Leaked by Bungie Job Listing

Even though Bungie already has quite a bit of content in the works for its ongoing first-person shooter Destiny 2, it looks as though the studio could be working on another game in the franchise as well at this point in time. Rather than being another entry in the series that would come to consoles and PC, however, this new installment would potentially be available on a platform that Bungie hasn't explored yet: mobile devices.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Guild Wars 2’ is adding DirectX11 support to help plan for MMO’s future

Ahead of the next expansion to Guild Wars 2, the fantasy MMO is receiving DirectX11 support to help plan for the game’s future. As outlined in a blog post on the Guild Wars 2 website (and spotted by Eurogamer), DirectX11 support is being added to “help the game continue to look beautiful over time”. Testing for DirectX11 support will begin with an open beta starting next Tuesday (September 21).
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Long-dead MMO Warhammer Online just added two scrapped cities

Warhammer Online has been dead for quite a while now. But thanks to the fan-run private server Return of Reckoning, the long-deceased MMO now features two cities that never made their way to the official game (thanks, Eurogamer). Both intended as social hubs and staging grounds for the PVP-focussed MMO's...
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Quest Design Lead for The Witcher 3 Joins Riot’s MMO Project

Possibility of Storytelling and Excellet Sidequests in Riot’s Upcoming MMO. Riot, the company known for developing League of Legends for over a decade now, has recently been branching out. They’ve released Valorant, the competitive FPS, partnered with another studio to create the turn-based Ruined King, and have announced a new MMO based off the League of Legends universe. In an exciting new development, the quest design lead, Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz, for the CD Projekt RED’s Witcher 3 has joined Riot’s MMO project.
VIDEO GAMES
FanSided

New World: How PvP and PvE coexist in Amazon’s new MMO

One of the greatest challenges developers face with an MMO is balancing PvE and PvP. For Amazon’s upcoming game New World, PvP isn’t necessarily a requirement; however, the game is designed for both PvE and PvP to coexist and complement each other. “Our goal is for players to receive equal...
VIDEO GAMES
Hot Hardware

Bungie's Latest Destiny 2 Reset Has Unleashed An Army Of Annoying Gameplay Bugs

Nothing can kill a good time while playing video games more quickly than bugs that prevent you from completing quests or activities. No game is perfect, but some bugs are more frustrating than others. The latest Destiny 2 reset brought with it a variety of bugs that have been hampering seasonal quest, challenge, and exotic catalyst completions.
VIDEO GAMES
segmentnext.com

League Of Legends MMO Finds Cyberpunk 2077’s Quest Director

Every massively multiplayer online (MMO) game requires a versatile quest designer and in the case of the League of Legends MMO project, developer Riot Games has possibly found the best in the business. Taking to Twitter earlier today, narrative designer Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz announced that he has joined Riot Games to...
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Niantic is shutting down Catan: World Explorers after a lackluster early access run

Not everything Niantic touches turns to gold — or becomes an instant hit. Case in point, Catan: World Explorers has been kind of a dud ever since coming to early access in 2020. While the board game is a legitimate hit, the thought of running all over the real world to pick up sheep and wood resources didn’t really prove to have the same appeal.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Amazon is publishing Glowmade’s new ‘creative online co-op experience’

What else does Amazon Games have cooking besides New World, Lost Ark, and that unnamed game from Smed? Apparently, it’s also publishing a game from English games studio Glowmade, whose developers have worked on everything from Fable and Little Big Planet to Battlefield and Horizon Zero Dawn. “Amazon Games today...
BUSINESS
massivelyop.com

Pokemon Unite mobile update adds squads, addresses pay-to-win items

The mobile version of Pokemon Unite is almost upon us, and TiMi Studio Group is giving us more than just crossplay: The new Galactic Ghost 094 battle pass season has some nice skins from the looks of it, but we’re also seeing a feature called “Squads.” While there’s almost no information about them pre-launch, the press asset screenshots make the feature appear to be guild-like in nature. Here’s the official description: “Trainers can create their own squads or search for already-existing squads to join and connect with other players. By choosing squad tags that others can search for, like-minded Trainers can find each other easily.”
VIDEO GAMES

