MMO Business Roundup: Discord’s funding, Bungie’s lawsuit, and harassment in online gaming

Even though Bungie already has quite a bit of content in the works for its ongoing first-person shooter Destiny 2, it looks as though the studio could be working on another game in the franchise as well at this point in time. Rather than being another entry in the series that would come to consoles and PC, however, this new installment would potentially be available on a platform that Bungie hasn't explored yet: mobile devices.

