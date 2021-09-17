Dancing with the Stars Season 30: Contestants, Dancers, Judges, and Everything to Know
Popular dancing competition showDancing With the Stars is back for its milestone 30th season this fall with a cast that includes several reality TV stars, an NBA champion, a pop sensation, and the reigning women's gymnastics all-around gold medalist. Also, for the first time ever, the show will feature a same-sex couple in the ballroom. During a Q&A with the 2021 Television Critics Association summer press tour, host Tyra Banks said that having a same-sex couple is "so new and so exciting" and she thinks it is "going to change lives" and "going to save lives."www.tvguide.com
