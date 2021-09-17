CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

Dancing with the Stars Season 30: Contestants, Dancers, Judges, and Everything to Know

By Andrea Reiher
TVGuide.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePopular dancing competition showDancing With the Stars is back for its milestone 30th season this fall with a cast that includes several reality TV stars, an NBA champion, a pop sensation, and the reigning women's gymnastics all-around gold medalist. Also, for the first time ever, the show will feature a same-sex couple in the ballroom. During a Q&A with the 2021 Television Critics Association summer press tour, host Tyra Banks said that having a same-sex couple is "so new and so exciting" and she thinks it is "going to change lives" and "going to save lives."

www.tvguide.com

Comments / 1

Related
ETOnline.com

'DWTS' Announces Pro Dancers for Season 30: Witney Carson and Lindsay Arnold React (Exclusive)

We're just a few weeks away from what's bound to be another epic season of Dancing With the Stars!. The dance competition series previously revealed that JoJo Siwa and Sunisa "Suni" Lee will be two of the stars competing for the coveted mirrorball trophy, with the full list to be announced on Sept. 8. Now, ABC is officially unveiling all of the pro dancers who will be paired with a celebrity this season with ET.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Push Back Against Tyra Banks as Host, Call for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews' Return

As ABC prepares to kick off a new season of Dancing With the Stars, Tyra Banks is prepping to return to the beloved dancing competition as host, much to the upset of some viewers. Although Banks, who took over hosting duties in Season 29 as the network opted to "embark on a new creative direction" for the beloved dancing competition, will mark her second year hosting in Season 30, calls to bring Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews back as hosts are growing louder.
TV & VIDEOS
GoldDerby

Derek Hough on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ having its first same-sex couple: ‘I think it’s going to be fantastic’

The news of “Dancing with the Stars” featuring its first same-sex couple with JoJo Siwa and a female pro on the upcoming 30th season may have surprised some fans, but definitely not Derek Hough. “For me, it’s not really a big surprise,” Hough said backstage at Sunday’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards after winning his third Best Choreography statuette (watch via our sister site Deadline). “I think, being in the U.K., living there for 10 years, all-girl competitions are very, very common for ballroom dancers. They’ve been doing it for many, many, many years, so for me, it’s just kinda like I’m...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sharna Burgess
Person
Mossimo Giannulli
Person
Jojo Siwa
Person
Jenna Johnson
Person
Derek Hough
Person
Martin Kove
Person
Emma Slater
Person
Carrie Ann Inaba
Person
Bruno Tonioli
Person
Gleb Savchenko
Person
Brian Austin Green
Person
Iman Shumpert
Person
Melora Hardin
Hello Magazine

Carrie Ann Inaba stuns fans with risqué photo wearing plunging blazer

Woah! Carrie Ann Inaba has certainly turned heads with her latest photo - a risqué snapshot showing the star posing in a plunging blazer. Carrie Ann, 53, can be seen bending over towards the camera, pouting as she holds on to the lapels of her jacket. She has accessorized with two gold chains and hoop earrings and wears her long hair loose.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Dancing with the Stars pro reacts to not being asked back for season 30

Now-former Dancing with the Stars pro Keo Motsepe has spoken out after to not being asked back for season 30 of the show, the US version of Strictly Come Dancing. The news was announced on Thursday (September 2), with Keo seemingly hinting he'd have liked to return. "While it's disappointing...
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#Dancing With The Stars#Live Tv#Reality Tv#Nba#Q A#Abc#British#Bling Empire#The Office#Covid#Miz Mrs#Wwe#The Cleveland Cavaliers#Rue
Deadline

‘Dancing With The Stars’: Derek Hough Celebrates Jojo Siwa’s Same-Sex Dance Partnership

Derek Hough is celebrating Dancing With The Stars’ first same-sex couple featuring singer and dancer Jojo Siwa for the show’s 30th season. Siwa, who recently came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, will be paired with a woman dancer. “For me, it’s not really a big surprise,” Hough told Deadline at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sunday after winning a golden statuette for Best Choreography for a Variety or Reality Programming for Dancing with the Stars. “After living in the UK for 10 years, all-girl competitions are very, very common. I’m very excited to see it.” Hough also confirmed he’d be...
THEATER & DANCE
TVShowsAce

Michelle Young Makes ‘Bachelorette’ History During Newest Season

Michelle Young is the new Bachelorette and she’s already making history on the show! This time, she’s celebrating with Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe. This year, Bachelor Nation got two different Bachelorettes. First, was Katie Thurston of course. Katie found love on her season with Blake Moynes and the two have been happy ever since. Next up is Michelle Young.
CELEBRITIES
talentrecap.com

Kim Kardashian Was on ‘Dancing with The Stars’?

One of the most influential A-listers today was once featured on Dancing with the Stars. Back in 2008, Kim Kardashian was best known for her newfound fame on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The then-rising reality star lasted three rounds on the series before facing elimination. Fans are well-aware today...
THEATER & DANCE
ETOnline.com

JoJo Siwa Reveals Who Her 'DWTS' Partner Is

JoJo Siwa is ready to hit the ballroom floor on Dancing With the Stars and she'll be partnered up with Jenna Johnson for season 30 of the dance competition series, ET has learned. Siwa first spilled the news on E!'s Daily Pop Thursday when asked if her girlfriend, Kylie Prew,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Tyra Banks says she was unfairly ‘blamed’ for ‘DWTS’ elimination mix-up

Almost one year after her infamous elimination mix-up on “Dancing With the Stars,” host Tyra Banks said the snafu ultimately wasn’t her fault. “I was blamed for it, and it wasn’t me. And I think that’s very important to say,” the model, 47, said Thursday during an appearance at the Television Critics Association press tour (via Us Weekly).
NFL
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Sharna Burgess Kisses Brian Austin Green in Steamy Photo

Sharna Burgess can't keep her hands off of boyfriend Brian Austin Green. The Dancing With the Stars pro cuddled up with her beau for a smooch in a romantic photo with the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Thursday, declaring them "end game" in the two-word caption. Burgess will be returning to the DWTS ballroom for the 30th season of the ABC dance competition on Sept. 20, and although it's unconfirmed, TMZ reports Green will be joining her as a contestant.
THEATER & DANCE
talentrecap.com

10 Celebrities You Forgot Were On ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Dancing With The Stars has been around since 2005, each season brings together new and old stars in their celebrity cast. Since there’s been 29 seasons, it’s easy to forget that some of our favorite celebrities have been on Dancing With The Stars. Before the new season premieres on Sept. 20 with a whole new batch of stars, let’s revisit some of the biggest names you forgot have competed on the show.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Cheryl Burke Addresses Whether ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30 Will Be Her Last

Hanging up her dance shoes? Maybe so. Cheryl Burke opened up about her future on Dancing With the Stars during the Monday, September 13, episode of Tamron Hall. “You know as a dancer, especially as a woman, our career, it doesn’t last very long. The fact that I’m 37 and still sambaing out there and shimmying is pretty unheard of,” the pro dancer said. “I’m not in the competitive level anymore, but still, I also have to understand that I have arthritis in my body, you know? The pounding and pounding and pounding, [I’m] technically leading our sports players or whoever we’re dancing with, right?”
TV & VIDEOS
bizjournals

Another daytime talk show loses a host

Another co-host of a daytime talk show is leaving. Elaine Welterroth, a former editor of Teen Vogue, is leaving as a co-host of "The Talk," which airs weekdays on most CBS stations. After just one year on the air, Welteroth announced Tuesday that she is leaving, Entertainment Weekly reports. Carrie...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Season 30 Reportedly Casts a Former Bachelor

Another member of Bachelor Nation is testing their luck in the ballroom. After attempting to find love during Season 15 of the hit reality TV series, former Bachelor Matt James will reportedly be joining the growing list of celebrities vying for the Mirrorball Trophy on Dancing With the Stars Season 30, which is set to premiere on Monday, Sept. 20.
TV SHOWS
People

Matt James Says Girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell Has Been Practicing His DWTS Routines with Him

Matt James is going from handing out roses to dancing the rumba!. The former Bachelor star will be competing on season 30 of Dancing with the Stars, ABC announced Wednesday. Even though DWTS hasn't yet announced which pro James will be paired with when the show premieres later this month, he's been practicing with girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell outside of the studio.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy