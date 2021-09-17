Dancing with the Stars Season 30: Contestants, Dancers, Judges, and Everything to Know

Hanging up her dance shoes? Maybe so. Cheryl Burke opened up about her future on Dancing With the Stars during the Monday, September 13, episode of Tamron Hall. “You know as a dancer, especially as a woman, our career, it doesn’t last very long. The fact that I’m 37 and still sambaing out there and shimmying is pretty unheard of,” the pro dancer said. “I’m not in the competitive level anymore, but still, I also have to understand that I have arthritis in my body, you know? The pounding and pounding and pounding, [I’m] technically leading our sports players or whoever we’re dancing with, right?”

TV & VIDEOS ・ 11 DAYS AGO