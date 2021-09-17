CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida legend Tim Tebow cannot stop talking about Gators’ QB Anthony Richardson

By Edgar Thompson, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 8 days ago

Tim Tebow, like everyone in Gator Nation, cannot stop talking about quarterback Anthony Richardson.

A recent SEC Network production meeting turned into an impassioned sermon by Tebow on Richardson’s talents and potential.

Tebow’s colleagues did not know what to make of the Florida legend’s enthusiasm for the Gators’ redshirt freshman. Now everyone does.

Two weeks into the college football season, few players have generated more buzz than Florida’ big-play backup. Richardson could be the X-factor for the No. 11 Gators (2-0) during Saturday’s visit from top-ranked Alabama (2-0).

“I’d heard his name,” Paul Finebaum said of Richardson. “But it’s not like I’m paying a lot of attention to the backup quarterback Florida. Tebow started going off. He went on for 25 minutes. I’m going, oh my goodness.

“He’s trying not to say he’s the next Tim Tebow ... he’s clearly saying that.”

Tebow, a Heisman winner and SEC record-setter, sees something familiar in Richardson. The No. 15 jersey, the dual-threat ability, the sense for the moment.

“I think he’s very gifted,” said Tebow, in Gainesville with SEC Nation . “Obviously, anybody can know that when you see him, he’s gifted. But he’s got a really good motion, too, very clean motion. Not just physically gifted, but his skill set is really good. And then he’s got a mentality of he wants to be great.

“The combination of those three things is something that’s pretty special.”

Richardson finds himself in a role similar to Tebow’s 15 years ago.

Tebow, then a freshman, came off the bench to spell starter Chris Leak, offer a change of pace and ignite the 2006 Gators during their unexpected national title run.

Richardson has replaced Emory Jones during the third series of the first two games and turbo charged the Gators’ attack. Appearing during just eight series of downs, Richardson has thrown touchdowns of 75 and 41 yards and run for a 73- and 80-yard score.

“He’s lightning in a bottle, can’t wait for it to happen,” said SEC Network analyst Roman Harper, a former Alabama and NFL standout.

The 6-foot-4, 236-pound Richardson, however, ended his 80-yard scamper last Saturday against USF with right hamstring tightness. He has practiced this week with his leg wrapped and is expected to play.

Without Richardson, the upset chances dwindle for the Gators, a 14.5-point underdog.

“I don’t see that. He has to play a role in this game,” Harper said. “I don’t know how big a role it will be. I pulled my hamstring a few times. It always feels good during the week of practice, but the moment you have to really to turn it on and jet and go or sudden burst — that’s when it grabs you again.

“And now you go from a grade 1 to a grade 3 really fast.”

Richardson’s impact on the Gators’ season-long success might be too much to risk for one game. But Alabama’s first visit since 2011 is not just any game for the Gators or coach Dan Mullen.

Florida has never beaten the top-ranked team at home, most recently losing 41-16 in 2002 to Miami. Mullen seeks his first win against Alabama’s Nick Saban in 11 tries.

“I think it would be such a signature win,” SEC Network analyst Laura Rutledge said. “It would be historical, it would be monumental, it would be something that Mullen has always expected that he could do.

“To finally have that come to fruition would be a big step up.”

A healthy Richardson would boost UF’s chances, but the Gators need Jones, who has four interceptions, to play better.

“The whole offense is just so simplified when he’s in,” Harper said of Richardson. “Run, quarterback run or shot plays. That will not beat Alabama. You won’t beat it running just that offense.

“They will adjust and just kind of put you away.”

The Gators look to snap a seven-game skid against the Crimson Tide, dating to the 2008 SEC title game when Tebow was leading the program to its second national title in three seasons.

While similar success is unfair expect from Richardson, a 19-year-old from Gainesville, Tebow has had high hopes for ever since they met in January 2020 when the Gators’ rising star was an early enrollee at UF.

“Right after he got here, I came and worked out with the guys and threw with them,” Tebow recalled. “This was I don’t remember, a few days after he got here. I was like ... I like it.”

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Edgar Thompson at egthompson@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @osgators .

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Dan Mullen on QB rotation, Anthony Richardson's status and SEC scheduling

Florida’s players, coaches, and fans are buzzing about Saturday’s matchup at The Swamp with No. 1 Alabama. Not only will the 11th-ranked Gators have the chance to show that they belong in the College Football Playoff discussion, but it will also be the first time that Florida will play the Crimson Tide at home since 2011, which head coach Dan Mullen discussed Wednesday during the SEC coaches weekly teleconference.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Gainesville, FL
floridagators.com

QB Talk Rolls on as Gators Roll into Tide Week

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Take a wild guess what the hot topic of discussion was for Florida's coach and players during Monday's media Zoom opportunity?. Hint: The upcoming opponent, No. 1 and reigning national-champion Alabama, checked in second. Fan buzz, social media, regular media, message boards, you name it. The fallout...
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roman Harper
Person
Tim Tebow
Person
Laura Rutledge
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Paul Finebaum
Person
Dan Mullen
AllGators

Mullen: Gators Expect QB Anthony Richardson to Practice This Week

Florida head coach Dan Mullen said on Monday that Gators redshirt freshman quarterback Anthony Richardson is expected to practice this week, ahead of UF's home matchup versus the No. 1-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday. Richardson exited from Florida's week two contest against the USF Bulls after experiencing hamstring tightness...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Florida Gators football: Tim Tebow returns to The Swamp

SEC Nation is in Gainesville for No. 11 Florida’s marquee Saturday matchup against No. 1 Alabama. That means that Gators legend Tim Tebow had a chance to reunite with The Swamp. Tebow posted a video Friday to his official Twitter account in which he walks around Steve Spurrier Field at...
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Gator Nation#Heisman#Sec Nation#Sec Network#Usf#Orlandosentinel Com#Twitter#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
On3.com

Anthony Richardson congratulates Emory Jones following Florida loss

Florida backup quarterback Anthony Richardson congratulated starter Emory Jones following a 31-29 loss to Alabama on Saturday. Richardson missed the game because of a hamstring injury. Jones finished 18-of-28 passing for 195 yards and also threw an interception. He added 19 carries for 77 yards and a touchdown. “Congrats my...
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Tebow praises QB Richardson’s mobility, mechanics, mentality

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — It didn’t take Tim Tebow very long to realize Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson was different. Less than an hour, actually. Tebow worked out with Richardson a few days after the freshman arrived on campus in January 2020. Richardson’s 6-foot-4, 236-pound frame stood out. So did his arm strength, mobility, mechanics and mentality.
NFL
Orlando Sentinel

3 things learned: Gators QB Anthony Richardson has tools to be Crimson Tide’s kryptonite

Three things we learned during UF’s 42-20 win against USF. They’ll host Alabama at the Swamp next week: 1. Quarterback Anthony Richardson has the skill set to give the Gators a shot against Alabama — if the spectacular redshirt freshman is 100%. Coach Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide are not challenged often. The rare times they stumble, a mobile, strong-armed quarterback proves to be their ...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Scarlet Nation

The Gators improve to 2-0, Richardson applies pressure in QB controversy

Florida held onto a commanding first half lead despite an unconvincing second-half display Saturday to win 42-20, while Emory Jones did little to cement his starting quarterback position this season. Jones raised eyebrows from the first possession, as an errant throw played in a quick three and out and an...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Massive Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson shows some big hops

Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson showed off his athleticism as he left the field following Florida’s pregame warmups before Saturday’s game against South Florida. Richardson did a cartwheel followed by a backflip as he left warmups, which earned him some cheers from the Raymond James Stadium crowd. Florida won its...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy