North Port, FL

North Port Police say they're speaking with the Laundrie family

By Shari Armstrong
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 8 days ago
9:00PM: Chief Todd Garrison of the North Port Police Department says the conversation at the Laundrie home is complete and a statement will follow.

7:29PM: Investigators are searching a car in the driveway of the Laundrie home in North Port.

The North Port Police Department says they're currently speaking with the Laundrie family at their request.

FOX 4 is on scene. This is a developing story.

FOX 4 WFTX

FBI issues search warrant for Laundrie home

The FBI is executing a search warrant at the home of Brian Laundrie's parents in North Port. Investigators have been seen taking equipment into the house. A neighbor tells Fox 4's Calvin Lewis they witnessed Chris Laundrie, father of missing Brian Laundrie, retrieve a piece of paper from a vehicle before going back inside.
FOX 4 WFTX

Student arrested

A student at Three Oaks Middle School in Fort Myers was charged with a felony after the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) said they sent a threatening email to their school.
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

