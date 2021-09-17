North Port Police say they're speaking with the Laundrie family

9:00PM: Chief Todd Garrison of the North Port Police Department says the conversation at the Laundrie home is complete and a statement will follow.

7:29PM: Investigators are searching a car in the driveway of the Laundrie home in North Port.

The North Port Police Department says they're currently speaking with the Laundrie family at their request.

