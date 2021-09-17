CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armed thieves rob gas station in Denver's Highland neighborhood

By Pattrik Perez
 8 days ago
DENVER -- The Denver Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a Highland gas station that occurred early Friday morning.

Surveillance video provided to Denver7 by the manager of the Conoco on Zuni Street and Speer Boulevard shows three people, two of them armed with a gun, walk into the convenience store about 5 a.m.

Video shows armed robbery of Denver gas station

Two of the thieves point a gun at the clerk and demand cash from the register while the third grabs a display full of vape pens.

The group escaped with about $4,000 worth of vaping supplies and $500 cash, manager Barinder Singh said.

"From the last almost four or five months, things are getting weird, and we see a lot of crazy people over here," he said. "Today, they crossed the limits. They came with the guns."

The clerk was unharmed but shaken up.

Singh suspects it was the same group who robbed his store on July 18, except they weren't armed then. He believes they're younger than 21.

"I think they feel that we are a very soft target. We're not from here. We don't bother people, you know, we try to ignore them," he said.

Singh hopes police will catch the thieves before they return.

"They are very lucky. They are in such a great country. They have a lot of opportunities. They can do wonders," he said.

If you have any information about the robbery that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Comments / 21

Anthony Maes
7d ago

Its the north side, this kind of thing is not uncommon for that area. You would know this if you were originally from Denver!

