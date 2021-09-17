CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin Peay announces it’s leaving OVC for ASUN in July 2022

By Editorials
dailyjournal.net
 8 days ago

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Austin Peay is leaving the Ohio Valley Conference for the ASUN Conference effective July 1, becoming the league’s 13th full member. The move ratified by Austin Peay’s Board of Trustees and announced Friday ends a membership with the OVC that began in 1962. Austin Peay won 69 league titles, 21 since 2010. All 17 programs will move to the ASUN and be immediately eligible for league awards, postseason play and NCAA Tournament automatic berths.

