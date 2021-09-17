Sports Bike Rider Leads Police Pursuit In Central PA, Police Say
Police were led on a pursuit of a sports bike without a license plate last Tuesday, according to Lower Windsor Township police.
Travis Ty Reachard, 28, of Wrightsville, spoke with a police officer who was attempting to stop him but refused to pull over for a routine traffic stop.
The sports bike did not have a registration plate and the officer had knowledge that Reachard had a suspended license.
The officer pursued the motor bike for a short distance but then discontinued.
The sports bike also failed to stop for a posted stop sign.
Reachard has been charged with the following:
- Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Officer
- S Drivers License Suspended
- S Duties At Stop Sign
- S Signal Improper
- S Driving Unregistered Vehicle
His preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge John H. Fishel for Oct. 28 at 4 p.m.
to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.
Comments / 0