Construction leaders stress importance of mental health

Over the next month, and beyond, KSHB 41 News will bring you stories about the Latino community for Hispanic Heritage Month , including important resources.

Gonzalez Construction, the Hispanic Contractors Association, and JE Dunn gave a presentation about suicide prevention awareness at the new KCI terminal on Wednesday.

With suicide being the second-leading cause of death among construction workers, many of whom are Latino, organizers want to normalize having conversations about mental health.

"Somehow we're afraid to speak out and say something about anything foreign that we feel, so today is an opportunity to get together the information," said Alex Gonzalez, owner of Gonzalez Construction.

Gonzalez said he feels that as leaders, they need to do more to speak out about mental health in the Latino community.

Organizers hope kicking off Hispanic Heritage Month by offering information about resources empowers Latinos everywhere, not just in the construction industry, to reach out if they need help.

Samuel U. Rodgers and the Guadalupe Centers are partnering with the organization to provide information in Spanish to anyone who needs it.

The group did the same presentation at Mattie Rhodes in Spanish.