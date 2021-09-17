TRAFFIC ALERT | Drivers should expect lane closures during bridge inspections
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Drivers should expect daily delays as contractors next week inspect the two bridges that cross the Ohio River between Ashland and Lawrence County, Ohio. “There could be delays on both bridges, especially during commute times,” Allen Blair, public information officer for Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, said. “We will start with the 13th Street bridge, which carries traffic to Ohio.”www.wsaz.com
