Kalama City Council approves shorelines program draft; right-of-way swap with Port of Kalama
The Kalama City Council on Thursday approved sending a draft of its shorelines guidance to the state to review the first major update to the document since 1977. Under state law, the city is required to have a Shorelines Master Program, which includes land use policies and regulations that guide shoreline use. Kalama currently is operating under the 1977 program after its prior planned update stalled more than five years ago, said City Administrator Adam Smee.tdn.com
