With a pen stroke, Gov. Gavin Newsom has set the stage for potentially massive changes to how housing is built in Silicon Valley. Newsom signed into law Senate Bills 9 and 10 on Thursday. SB 9 allows for the development of up to four dwelling units on single-family lots throughout California, while SB 10 allows local governments to streamline multi-family housing projects of up to 10 units near transit and urban cores.

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO