CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘S.W.A.T.’ Goes on Location in Mexico for the Clint Eastwood-Inspired Season 5 Premiere

By Kate Hahn, TV Insider
Marietta Daily Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA nameless stranger rolls into town and unexpectedly saves the day. It’s easy to see how the 1985 Clint Eastwood Western Pale Rider inspired the drama’s cinematic two-part premiere—even if gunslinger heroics are the last thing on Hondo’s (Shemar Moore) mind when we catch up with him. He’s been in Mexico, using a friend’s vacation home to regroup after being demoted as SWAT team leader for speaking to the media about racism in the LAPD.

www.mdjonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Cry Macho’ Review: Clint Eastwood’s Mexico-Set Ancient-Cowboy-Meets-Troubled-Teen Afterschool Special

At 91, Clint Eastwood still knows how to direct a movie with a nice, clean leisurely classical spareness, something you wish more directors knew how to do (or wanted to). As a filmmaker, Eastwood has earned the right to be called ageless. As an actor, though, he’s not trying to hide his age. In “Cry Macho,” he plays a broken-down horse breeder and former rodeo rider who is given the task of going down to Mexico City to retrieve a 13-year-old boy, Rafael (Eduardo Minnett), and drive him back to Texas. (He’s taking the boy from his wealthy-diva Mexican mother...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Clint Eastwood’s ‘Cry Macho’: Film Review

Clint Eastwood has often shown a weakness for corn, usually tempered by the unfussy efficiency of his direction and, in movies where he does double-duty in front of the camera, by his mythical screen persona. But in Cry Macho, the corn is inescapable. A project that has kicked around for some 40 years, the film was planned at various times as a vehicle for, among others, Roy Scheider and Arnold Schwarzenegger. Whether either of those actors would have been more persuasive, we can only guess. But this is a story so crusty and antiquated in its conveniently resolved conflicts, contrivances...
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

The Latest ‘Cry Macho’ Feature Puts Clint Eastwood Back in the Saddle

Here it is 2021, and actor-director Clint Eastwood is still releasing movies into theaters. While Eastwood’s 2018 “The Mule” was something of a mixed bag with critics — our own Joe Blessing called it a “strange movie” that “doesn’t work when it should and it does work when it shouldn’t” — Eastwood proved he still has stories to tell and chops behind the camera. So don’t sleep on “Cry Macho,” no matter how treacle its premise may seem to seasoned moviegoers.
MOVIES
AOL Moviefone

12 Best Movies of Clint Eastwood as Director

From classic Clint Eastwood Western movies to gritty crime thrillers to rousing biopics, these are the most impressive movies in Eastwood's long career as a director. At 91 years old, Clint Eastwood is still directing movies, and his latest film 'Cry Macho' will open on September 17. Few actors have been as successful as Eastwood when it comes to making the transition from acting to directing. We ranked Eastwood's best movies as a director.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Johnson
Person
Shawn Ryan
Person
Jay Harrington
Person
Clint Eastwood
Person
Shemar Moore
The Atlantic

Another Unpretentious, Melancholy Farewell From Clint Eastwood

Clint Eastwood’s first Hollywood swan song was 1992’s Unforgiven, a dark, bitter Western that bade goodbye to the genre that had made him famous. He was 62 at the time, and after some 30-plus years of riding horses on-screen, the actor-director seemed ready to retire from the fictional range. Since Unforgiven, Eastwood has made 23 more films, starring in 10 of them, and many of those projects could also be considered curtain calls. In movies such as Space Cowboys, Blood Work, Gran Torino, and The Mule, he played fading exemplars of a prior generation’s masculine ideal who were struggling to understand their place in a new world. But Eastwood’s latest film, Cry Macho, marks the first time since 1992 that he’s actually gotten back in the saddle.
MOVIES
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Clint Eastwood shows fatherly side in aimless, cringeworthy 'Cry Macho'

Last year, Tom Hanks and George Clooney each played movie roles in which they showed off their fatherly sides by taking care of a child. There must be something in the water in Hollywood because now it’s Clint Eastwood’s turn. He directs and stars as a crochety old cowboy pressed...
MOVIES
Vulture

Clint Eastwood’s Lovely, Awkward Cry Macho Is As Fragile As Its Star

Clint Eastwood’s Cry Macho feels like an illusion. Filmmakers have tried for more than four decades to film N. Richard Nash’s 1975 novel about an aging Texas cowboy who heads to Mexico to kidnap his former boss’s young, estranged son; it’s always seemed like an ideal project for a graying action star, but maybe not quite as graying as the currently 91-year-old Eastwood, who could have easily done it back when the novel came out. (He was reportedly attached to it for a while in the late 1980s.) Watching Cry Macho, you can imagine that younger Clint — say, at age 51, or 61, or, hell, 81 — playing the part. He doesn’t need de-aging because he’s got the audience’s memories on his side. Eastwood’s diction might be awkward, his back hunched, his frame unsteady — but he is perfect for the role because we want him to be.
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Endgame’ Co-Creator Jake Coburn Signs First-Look Deal With Universal Television

Jake Coburn has signed a first-look deal with Universal Television. Under the deal, Coburn will develop and produce projects for broadcast, cable, and streaming platforms. Coburn most recently co-created the drama series “The Endgame,” which was picked up to series at NBC earlier this week. “Jake is a dynamic storyteller with a keen knack for big ideas,” said Vivian Cannon, executive vice president of drama development for Universal Television. “We had so much fun working with Jake on ‘The Endgame,’ we couldn’t wait to broaden our partnership with him. Everyone at UTV is looking forward to lots more success with him in...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Lapd Swat#Cbs#Tv Guide Magazine
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Ozark’ Season 4 Premiere Scene Released by Netflix

Netflix released a first look from the upcoming fourth and final season of its acclaimed crime drama Ozark. The below video shows a scene from the premiere of the new season, picking up with Marty Byrd (Jason Bateman) and Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney) in Mexico right after the previous season’s violent shock ending: The video was part of the streamer’s Tudum fan event on Saturday.  Ozark is coming off what many critics and fans called its best season and has overall received 32 Primetime Emmy nominations, including two for Outstanding Drama Series. Bateman and co-star Julia Garner have both picked up performance Emmys for the show. The drama stars Bateman as Marty Byrd, a financial advisor turned money launderer for a ruthless Mexican drug cartel, who has moved his family to rural Missouri where they’ve become entangled with local criminals, including Garner’s Ruth Langmore. The fourth season consists of 14 episodes and will be split into two parts and both will air in 2022. Ozark is produced by MRC, which is a co-owner of The Hollywood Reporter through a joint venture with Penske Media titled P-MRC.
TV SERIES
showbizjunkies.com

‘Narcos: Mexico’ Season 3: Final Season Photos, Teaser, and Premiere Date

The teaser trailer for Netflix’s Narcos: Mexico season three warns us to prepare for the final blow. Season three – the final season – promises to be action-packed as the war between rival cartels and the police explodes. Netflix released the one-minute teaser trailer with new photos from the upcoming...
TV SERIES
wearemoviegeeks.com

Clint Eastwood Triple Feature This Weekend at The Starlite Drive-in in Cadet, MO

“How many times have I told you? I don’t want him drinking beer except Saturdays.”. The Starlite Drive-in (15605 N. State Highway 21, Cadet, MO 63630) will be showing a Clint Eastwood Triple Feature this weekend with his latest, CRY MACHO followed by EVERY WHICH WAY BUT LOOSE (1978), and ANY WHICH WAY YOU CAN (1980) this weekend September 17th-19th. The show starts at 7:45. The Starlite’s other screen will be showing MALIGNANT and DON’T BREATHE 2 It’s always best to order tickets in advance! The Starlite’s site can be found HERE.
CADET, MO
/Film

5 Clint Eastwood Westerns To Watch After Cry Macho

Clint Eastwood, who will apparently be making movies until he's carried away in a coffin, has a new film in theaters and on HBO Max this weekend: "Cry Macho." It's a neo-Western, and Eastwood certainly knows a thing or two about Westerns. If Eastwood's latest has you craving more Western action from the actor/director, I've rounded up five of his horse operas below — and included where you can stream them. So saddle up, partner.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
Place
Mexico City
Country
Germany
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Clint Eastwood goes down a familiar path in 'Cry Macho'

A plucky rooster named Macho, a wayward teenager, Rafo (Eduardo Minett), and a faded rodeo star played with a familiar dyspeptic wince by Clint Eastwood get off to a rough start with lots of literally and figuratively ruffled feathers, when making their way from Mexico to Texas. "Cry Macho" is...
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, MN
Thrillist

Clint Eastwood's 'Cry Macho' Is a Kinder, Gentler Cowboy Movie

"Cowboys always cook," notes Clint Eastwood's ex-rodeo star in the languid second half of his new film, the rambling road drama Cry Macho. "It's kinda our deal." The specific delivery of the last part of the line might feel vaguely anachronistic for Eastwood's character, Texas ranch hand Mike Milo, to say in the film's version of 1979, but the out-of-time feeling only adds to the movie's peculiarly pleasing dreamlike spell. And Mike is right: Whether they're chasing bandits or herding cattle, cowboys always cook. After all, you've gotta have something to eat when you travel, one of the many lessons Cry Macho is more than happy to impart to you with a dusty pat on the back.
MOVIES
Variety

Peter Hedges’ Pandemic-Set Drama ‘The Same Storm’ to Open 2021 Austin Film Festival

Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Peter Hedges’ drama “The Same Storm” is set to open the 2021 Austin Film Festival and Writers Conference (AFF). Festival organizers announced Thursday that the pandemic-set movie starring Noma Dumezweni, Mary-Louise Parker, Sandra Oh, Elaine May, Raúl Castillo, Ato Blankson-Wood, Corey Michael Smith, Rosemarie DeWitt, Ron Livingston, and Alison Pill will lead off the 28th annual event, which runs from Oct. 21-28. AFF’s full feature film slate includes 26 world, North American and U.S. premieres, including the world premiere of filmmaker Spencer King’s “Time Now” and the U.S. premiere of “Cicada,” written and directed by Chung-ryoul Lee. Other marquee...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Why ‘Copshop’ Star Alexis Louder Had Her Role Rewritten for Her

The common takeaway from Joe Carnahan’s Copshop is that Alexis Louder steals the show, which is saying something for a movie that also stars action heavyweights Gerard Butler and Frank Grillo. In the action thriller, Louder plays a young police officer named Valerie Young, whose background in the U.S. Army comes in handy as her Nevada-based police station is under assault. Since 2014, Louder has been paying her dues in Atlanta and gaining invaluable experience on sets like Black Panther and Watchmen. Ultimately, Louder credits an audition for The Walking Dead as the key to her eventually landing Copshop. “I auditioned...
LOS ANGELES, CA
tasteofcinema.com

10 Great Western Movies Favored By Clint Eastwood

Sweeping open vistas, badass duels, hectic train heists and no shortage of sweaty close-ups. Beyond basic thrills, people tune in to westerns to revisit an era of freedom where lives had price tags and stoic cowboys were the living embodiment of Hollywood’s hypermasculinity, the ultimate self-made men. Violent yet chivalrous, these fearless lone wolfs sat at the top of a society driven by the survival of the fittest — your individual worth set by nothing but your horse, cunning and drawing speed.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy