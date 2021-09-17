Printed book from 15th century expected to fetch up to £40,000 at auction

Throughout the the year-and-a-half since the pandemic began, there have been unexpected businesses, hobbies and more than have been boosted as people turned to them One business that has benefited is Barnes & Noble, as book sales have been up. Barnes & Noble has had double-digit sales growth in books this year compared to 2019, before the pandemic began, and even more surprisingly, teenagers and tweens have been helping drive it, with sales of Manga — graphic novels — up by as much as 500 percent at some of the chain’s stores. Market research company NPD Group said that U.S. sales of books are up 12 percent so far this year through August industry-wide compared to the same period a year ago, and up 20 percent from 2019. B&N CEO James Daunt told the New York Post, “Double-digit growth in books has not happened since Amazon came along.” What remains to be seen is what happens once the pandemic is over, with book publishing consultant Jane Friedman telling the Post, “Everyone is wondering whether this is a permanent shift or how long it will stick, but right now almost every category is up.” (New York Post)

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO