CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Printed book from 15th century expected to fetch up to £40,000 at auction

Shropshire Star
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA copy of the Nuremberg Chronicle, an early example of a mechanically printed book, is to go under the hammer in Edinburgh. A mechanically printed book from the 1400s is going under the hammer in Edinburgh. The publication is a copy of the Nuremberg Chronicle produced in 1493 – an...

www.shropshirestar.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

The Met Will Auction Prints and Photos to Make Up for Pandemic Losses

Including work from Picasso, Frank Stella, and a lot of Civil War photographs. Due to closures, the art world was hit particularly hard during the pandemic. In a survey of 1000 museum directors, the American Alliance of Museums (AAM) reported that in 2020 alone, three-quarters of them lost incomes of nearly 40% on average. As first reported by Artnet News, the Metropolitan Museum of Art announced losses of $150m USD and will look to fill that deficit in a new auction of prints.
MUSEUMS
BBC

Rare Charles I coin minted in Oxford fetches £44,000 at auction

A rare large gold coin from the reign of Charles I has fetched £44,000 at auction. The coin, known as the Triple Unite, was minted in Oxford in 1643 during the English Civil War and had the value of 60 shillings, or three pounds. It depicts the King holding a...
U.K.
104.1 WIKY

Sotheby’s to auction rare first printing of U.S. Constitution

(Reuters) – An extremely rare official first-edition printed copy of the U.S. Constitution, as adopted by America’s founding fathers at a convention in Philadelphia in 1787, will be put up for bid by Sotheby’s in mid-November, the auction house announced on Friday. Sotheby’s, announcing the upcoming sale of the document...
POLITICS
Indy100

Rare coin could fetch £50,000 at auction

A very rare large gold coin from the reign of Charles I is expected to fetch £50,000 when it is sold at auction.It is known as the Triple Unite and was issued during the English Civil War and depicts Charles I holding a sword and an olive branch – possibly signifying his desire for peace.The coin, which weighs 26.57g, dates from 1643 and was minted in Oxford with the value of 60 shillings or three pounds.It is being sold on September 22 at auction house Dix Noonan Webb as part of the Micheal Gietzelt Collection of British and Irish Coins.The...
SHOPPING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johannes Gutenberg
Robb Report

This Frida Kahlo Self Portrait Could Fetch a Record-Breaking $30 Million at Auction

A self-portrait by Frida Kahlo is set to break records at auction this fall. Sotheby’s will offer Kahlo’s Diego y yo (1949) during a modern art evening sale in New York this November. The work is expected to fetch $30 million—more than three times the artist’s current auction milestone of $8 million, notched in 2016. The soon-to-be-auctioned painting depicts the artist gazing tearfully at the viewer; superimposed on her forehead is an image of her husband, the Mexican painter Diego Rivera, who has a third eye. It comes to market after being held privately for 30 years, and is being sold by a collector in...
VISUAL ART
luxurylaunches.com

The ultra-rare Rolex Experimental Deep Sea Special may fetch upwards of $3.5 million in auction

An extremely rare and historically important Rolex is soon going to cross the auction block in Geneva. Christie’s has just announced that the 1953 Rolex Deep Sea Special N°1 will be coming for auction in November. It’s a very rare occasion for such a historically significant watch to come up for sale. The last time when such an important Rolex was auctioned was 12 years ago. In case you’re not aware of the Rolex Deep Sea Special N°1, it’s one of the nine prototype watches made by the Swiss brand between 1953 and 1960 to test how deep a dive watch could go. However, the Deep Sea Special N°1 is the watch that was attached to the hull of Auguste Piccard’s bathyscaphe Trieste for the inaugural deep-sea trial to a depth of 3,150 meters in the Mediterranean on 30 September 1953, making it the holy grail of Rolex dive watches.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Auction#Printing Press#Rare Books#15th Century#The Nuremberg Chronicle#Christian#Creation#German#European#Lyon Turnbull
Daily Mail

One of only 11 surviving copies of the US Constitution will go up for auction at Sotheby's in November and is expected to reach up to $20M

One of just 11 surviving original copies of the United States Constitution is set to go up for auction later this year and is expected to get bids for up to $20 million. Sotheby's announced they are putting a rare, original copy of the historic document, with an estimated value of between $15 million and $20 million, under the hammer at their Manhattan auction house in November.
POLITICS
westchestermagazine.com

Peek Inside This Chappaqua Artist’s 15th-Century Dollhouse

Chappaqua’s Joanna Fisher assembled dozens of artists to create an incredible, detailed dollhouse on its way to The Bruce Museum. Joanna Fisher is still a bit stunned at how her life changed during the pandemic. “It’s really funny, because if someone said to me, ‘You are going to be a famous miniatures artist,’ I would have replied, ‘What are you talking about?’” laughs the Chappaqua-based artist and collector. “I have been commissioned to make pillows for Takashimaya and been around [the art world] for quite a while, but I never thought I would be known for this.”
MUSEUMS
Robb Report

A Pair of ‘Back to the Future’ Nikes Signed by Michael J. Fox Could Fetch up to $50,000 at Auction

If you’ve spent the past 32 years dreaming of owning Marty McFly’s Nike Mags, you’re in luck. A pair of official replicas based on the futuristic kicks Michael J. Fox wore in Back to the Future II will be auctioned during Sotheby’s single-lot “The Future is Back” sale later this month. And these rare sneakers come with a very important and unique design feature: Fox’s signature. The Mag made its first appearance in the second installment of the beloved Back to the Future trilogy back in 1989. In the flick, McFly time travels forward to 2015 and partakes in a number of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
desiretoinspire.net

A 15th century restored Irish castle

This magical place is Kilcoe Castle, a 15th century castle located on Roaring Water Bay on the south western coast of Ireland. It was purchased by actor Jeremy Irons several years ago and took 6 years of painstaking renovations to get it to the state it is in today. It is absolutely beautiful, filled with art and treasures from the actor’s travels (carpets from Morocco, a Nepalese yoke, an old Roman-style threshing board, a fiddle he had made in Slovakia, a life-size antique wooden horse that he found in the Cotswolds…). Photos by Simon Upton for Vanity Fair.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Robb Report

This Ultra-Rare Rolex Dive Watch Could Fetch up to $2.6 Million at Auction

Dive watches are designed to operate under the waves, but a vintage Rolex heading to auction this fall can survive a trip to the ocean’s deepest depths. In November, Philips will offer one of the rarest Rolexes of all time, a Deep Sea Special, as a lot in its Geneva watch auction. One of just 35 examples ever made, the timepiece is water-resistant to a depth of over 35,000 feet. The original Deep Sea Special was an ultra-rugged Rolex taken on a record-setting dive into the Mariana Trench, the deepest known point on Earth, by Jacques Piccard and Don Walsh in January...
APPAREL
Times-Argus

Barre Art Splash auction raises $40,000

BARRE — Karl Rinker is still smiling after a weekend auction fetched $40,000 from bidders eager to land one of more than three dozen unconventional art items that spent the summer on curbside display in downtown Barre. To say that figure exceeded Rinker’s expectations is an understatement, because the local...
BARRE, VT
KULR8

15th Annual Corks & Canvas event moves to virtual silent auction

BILLINGS — Due to COVID-19 concerns, the annual Corks & Canvas dinner and live auction has been canceled. Instead, the Ronald McDonald House of Eastern Montana will host a virtual silent auction. The Ronald McDonald House provides a home away from home for families with sick or injured children spending...
BILLINGS, MT
Greeneville Sun

Auction Of Prints Donated By Apex Bank To Benefit Arts Council

An online auction of vintage local photographs donated by Apex Bank to benefit The Greeneville Arts Council will begin Saturday, according to a news release. The Apex Bank Collection II consists of 35 vintage prints “offering a glimpse into Greene County’s history,” the news release said. Depicted in the photographs are the funeral of President Andrew Johnson, The Earnest Fort House — called by local historian Richard H. Doughty, “one of the oldest and most impressive houses in the state of Tennessee” — and the James S. Maloney store on Depot Street, circa 1910-1912.
GREENE COUNTY, TN
guitar.com

The amplifier-toting Doof Wagon from Mad Max: Fury Road is up for auction

Being on the road can be rough business for bands. We’ve all heard horror stories of gear being stolen out of tour vans or musicians getting stiffed by an unfair booker. That probably wouldn’t happen as often as it does if bands were rolling up to gigs in a 15-tonne military truck armed with a flame-throwing guitar and a wall of amplifiers. And as it so happens, the Doof Wagon from Mad Max: Fury Road is now up for auction.
SHOPPING
WTAX

Barnes & Noble has been benefiting from pandemic as book sales are up

Throughout the the year-and-a-half since the pandemic began, there have been unexpected businesses, hobbies and more than have been boosted as people turned to them One business that has benefited is Barnes & Noble, as book sales have been up. Barnes & Noble has had double-digit sales growth in books this year compared to 2019, before the pandemic began, and even more surprisingly, teenagers and tweens have been helping drive it, with sales of Manga — graphic novels — up by as much as 500 percent at some of the chain’s stores. Market research company NPD Group said that U.S. sales of books are up 12 percent so far this year through August industry-wide compared to the same period a year ago, and up 20 percent from 2019. B&N CEO James Daunt told the New York Post, “Double-digit growth in books has not happened since Amazon came along.” What remains to be seen is what happens once the pandemic is over, with book publishing consultant Jane Friedman telling the Post, “Everyone is wondering whether this is a permanent shift or how long it will stick, but right now almost every category is up.” (New York Post)
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy