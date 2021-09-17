Photo | Stunningly superlative squash at Santa Cruz County Fair

The prodigious pride of productive pumpkin patches throughout the Monterey Bay region fills a display on Friday in the Harvest Building at the Santa Cruz County Fair as Michell Lopez and her sons Alexander and Anthony take in the grandeur of the stunningly superlative squash. Erin Stoker’s 499 lb. entry, at top, is the biggest example in the display and is adorned with championship ribbons. The fair, whose 2021 theme is “Cool Shades and Tractor Parades” continues at the County Fairgrounds on Highway 152 in Watsonville through Sunday night. (Shmuel Thaler/Santa Cruz Sentinel)