Unvaccinated students urged to get Covid shot during freshers’ week

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe plea comes as thousands of students are arriving at university campuses across the UK for the start of term. Unvaccinated university students have been urged to get a Covid jab in freshers’ week to protect themselves and their peers against the virus. The NHS’s top doctor has called on...

CBS Philly

Unvaccinated Philadelphia Students Who Participate In Extracurricular Activities Must Get Tested For COVID-19

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Get vaccinated or get tested for the coronavirus. That’s the message for students in Philadelphia who participate in some extracurricular activities. The new rule applies to any unvaccinated students from 6th through 12th grades who play high contact sports, sing in a choir or play in a band ensemble more than three days a week. The new testing rule goes into effect next month.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

Nearly 125,000 deaths prevented by Covid vaccines in England, figures suggest

The Covid vaccination programme has saved about 123,000 lives in England alone, the latest figures have suggested.Researchers at the University of Cambridge and Public Health England have calculated that in the period up to 17 September vaccinations against coronavirus have prevented 123,100 deaths.A further 23.9m infections did not happen because people received their jabs, along with 230,800 hospital admissions for people aged 45 and over.In England, more than 89 per cent of people aged 16 and over have had at least their first dose of a Covid vaccine, and 82 per cent are fully vaccinated.However, take-up of the vaccines is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid experts issue fresh warnings to those unvaccinated ahead of the winter

“We have to keep on with the message that Covid is much worse than anything that the vaccines are likely to do to you. And unfortunately the virus will find people in the community who are unvaccinated.” That was the message from Jonathan Ball, professor of molecular virology at the University of Nottingham, during an exclusive virtual panel discussion held by The Independent. Alongside Professor Ball was Dr Bharat Pankhania, a senior clinical lecturer at the University of Exeter, who is a former Public Health England consultant on communicable disease control. They were both taking part in the event that...
WORLD
Person
Sajid Javid
wtaq.com

Singapore PM gets COVID-19 booster shot, urges others to follow

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Friday he had received a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot and urged other elderly people to come forward to get a shot amid a new wave of infections across the city-state. “Cases are increasing rapidly. A booster jab will strengthen...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Unvaccinated children getting infected with Covid isn't an issue because they face such a vanishingly rare chance of falling seriously ill, expert says

Unvaccinated children getting infected with Covid isn't an issue because they face such a vanishingly rare chance of falling seriously ill, a scientist said today. England's chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, yesterday told MPs 'virtually all' unjabbed youngsters would eventually catch the virus. He revealed about half of youngsters...
KIDS
gentside.co.uk

Proudly 'unmuzzled, unmasked and unvaccinated' anti-vaxx mother dies of COVID-19

A woman in the US by the name of Kristen Lowery has passed away due to the coronavirus after preaching freedom of expression and condemning masks and vaccines. The anti-vax mother-of-four would regularly post on her personal Facebook account anti vaccination rhetoric, claiming to be giving a voice to 'the vaccine injured.' The 40-year-old woman was described as being a 'free thinker' and believed people should stop at nothing to question everything.
SCIENCE
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Travellers should buy lateral flow tests from Lidl, says Grant Shapps

Lateral flow tests from discount supermarkets will help to save money for British travellers returning from abroad, the transport secretary has said.Grant Shapps said this week that England’s requirement for the post-arrival test to be a PCR will be downgraded at some time in October. Vaccinated returning holidaymakers and inbound tourists whose jabs are recognised by the UK will be able to take a cheaper and faster lateral flow test.Speaking on Sky News, Mr Shapps told Kay Burley: “I noticed actually in Ireland that Lidl came along with a pack that they’re selling in their stores in the republic there...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Northern Ireland joins England in scrapping pre-departure travel tests from October

Northern Ireland’s Executive has announced that the country will scrap the requirement for a pre-departure Covid test or “test to fly” from 4 October.In a statement, a spokesperson for the Executive said: “On international travel, we have decided to remove the requirement for pre-departure testing for fully vaccinated arrivals from non-red list countries. This will come into force at 4am on October 4.”Scotland’s government also announced this afternoon that the country will follow suit with the UK government’s plans on scrapping “test to fly”.“The new proposals make clear pre-departure tests will no longer be a requirement. We also intend to...
TRAVEL
AFP

UK to offer 10,500 post-Brexit visas to counter growing worker crisis

Britain will issue up to 10,500 temporary work visas to lorry drivers and poultry workers to ease chronic staff shortages, the government announced Saturday, in a U-turn on post-Brexit immigration policy. The short-term visas, to run from next month until late December, come as ministers grapple with a huge shortfall in drivers and some other key workers that has hit fuel supplies and additional industries. A tanker drivers shortage has caused large queues at petrol stations in recent days, as people ignore government pleas not to panic-buy fuel after some garages closed due to the lack of deliveries. The decision to expand the critical worker visa scheme is a reversal by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose government had tightened post-Brexit immigration rules insisting that Britain's reliance on foreign labour must end.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Shropshire Star

Keir Starmer: Increase tax on private schools to improve state education

The leader’s keynote speech to the Labour conference is due on Wednesday. Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will look to raise £1.7 billion for state education by increasing the tax burden on private schools if elected prime minister. The opposition leader told the Sunday Mirror he wanted to see a...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Border Force IT glitch causes airport chaos for thousands

A Border Force IT failure has caused electronic passport gates to fail at airports across the UK.Travellers including journalist Louis Theroux reported huge queues at Heathrow, Stansted, Edinburgh and Manchester airports, as well as at other locations.A spokesperson for Heathrow airport, which is the busiest in the UK, said: “We’re aware of a systems failure impacting the e-gates, which are staffed and operated by Border Force. “This issue is impacting a number of ports of entry and is not an isolated issue at Heathrow. Our teams are working with Border Force to find a solution as quickly as possible.”A spokesperson...
LIFESTYLE
Shropshire Star

Downing Street considering temporary measures to ease HGV driver shortage

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps promised to ‘move heaven and earth’ to find a solution to the supply chain crisis. The Government is considering temporary measures to tackle the shortage of HGV drivers which is wreaking havoc on a number of UK industries. No 10 insisted on Friday night that any...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Strictly: BBC says reports unvaccinated dancers would rather quit show than receive vaccine are ‘simply untrue’

The BBC has denied reports that unvaccinated dancers on Strictly Come Dancing would rather quit the show than receive the coronavirus vaccine.It was recently reported that three of the professional dancers taking part in the 19th series had not been vaccinated against Covid-19, which was said to be causing complications ahead of the show’s live return on Saturday (25 September).But despite overwhelming pressure, including from the prime minister, new reports from The Sun suggest that the three dancers are refusing to back down and have said that they would rather leave the show than receive the vaccine.However, the BBC...
THEATER & DANCE
Shropshire Star

Protesters banned from blocking A20 and Port of Dover after High Court ruling

The order was granted on Friday after fresh action by Insulate Britain. The High Court has granted National Highways an interim injunction preventing protesters from occupying the A20 and strategic roads linked to the Port of Dover following another day of chaos and disruption. It comes after Kent Police arrested...
PROTESTS

