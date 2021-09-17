CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee's Pabst Mansion unveils new ‘Illuminating the Dark’ tour

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DdoH2_0bznNTq800

You will soon be able to see the historic Pabst Mansion in a new light with their "Illuminating the Dark" tours this October.

The new tour will explore themes of darkness and often unseen places in the mansion, located at 2000 W. Wisconsin Ave. in Milwaukee, to be held each Friday evening in October.

“Visitors will be guided by candlelight as they travel through the home,” said Jocelyn Slocum, a Pabst Mansion staff member, in the announcement. "The tour explores the dark, in areas varying from literal light sources in the home, to approaching the darkness of loss, to viewing hidden compartments and seldom-seen basement spaces."

Tickets are $22 per person, with an exception for museum members, students and people in the military, in which tickets are $20.

Tickets are limited. The tours begin at 5:30 p.m. on those Fridays. Click here to purchase tickets.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TMJ4 News

Summerfest attendance down 50 percent amid pandemic

MILWAUKEE — About half as many people attended Summerfest this year compared to 2019, as the already postponed music festival struggled under the weight of the persistent COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to contain the virus' spread among festival-goers, staff and entertainers. The festival released this year's attendance numbers on Wednesday....
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Milwaukee, WI
Lifestyle
City
Milwaukee, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy