Funeral arrangements for murdered 14-year-old Nivia Danner announced

MINT HILL, N.C. — Officers with the Mint Hill Police Department say they hauled in more than 52,000 fentanyl pills after shots were fired at a home this week. The shots fired call came in just before noon on Monday, Sept. 20 from Pine Hill Road, just off of Wilgrove Mint Hill Road. Police say nobody in the house was hurt and their initial investigation didn't lead them to think the this was a random act of targeted violence.

MINT HILL, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO