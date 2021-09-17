CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gastonia, NC

Funeral arrangements for murdered 14-year-old Nivia Danner announced

WCNC
WCNC
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Danner died after a shooting Tuesday afternoon, the Gastonia Police Department reported.

www.wcnc.com

Comments / 6

Shelby Huffman
7d ago

my heart hurts for this young lady had so much life ahead of her I cried reading this how can someone take a life of someone so beautiful and young Fly high baby girl Praying for your family praying for everyone my heart goes out to all of this young ladys family and friends

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WCNC

Elderly man missing in Morganton

MORGANTON, N.C. — A Silver Alert is active for an elderly man who is missing from Morganton late Saturday night. The Burke County Sheriff's Office activated the alert for 78-year-old Kenneth Norman Clark around 10:30 p.m. He's believed to be living with a cognitive impairment of some kind, and was last seen on Plantation Drive.
MORGANTON, NC
WCNC

Charlotte firefighters respond to apartment fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Fire Department said it responded to an apartment fire in south Charlotte Saturday afternoon. The department said the fire was visible from the first floor of an apartment building along Heathstead Place in south Charlotte around 12:32 p.m. Charlotte Fire later confirmed nobody was hurt,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Man accused of killing Charlotte teen dies in hospital

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said Thursday a man who was accused of killing a teen during a shooting earlier in September died of his injuries before he could be arrested. CMPD previously reported on Sept. 8 that 19-year-old Johnny Edward Scott died in an afternoon shooting that...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Morganton woman accused of killing half-sister at their house

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Burke County Sheriff's Office says a woman is accused of shooting and killing her own half-sister at the house they both lived at. Deputies say they responded to a home along Gold Mine Road on Sept. 17 in reference to a death investigation. There, they found Cara Fantasia Lane dead from a gunshot wound.
MORGANTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
Gastonia, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Gastonia, NC
WCNC

More than 52,000 fentanyl pills seized after house shot at in Mint Hill, police say

MINT HILL, N.C. — Officers with the Mint Hill Police Department say they hauled in more than 52,000 fentanyl pills after shots were fired at a home this week. The shots fired call came in just before noon on Monday, Sept. 20 from Pine Hill Road, just off of Wilgrove Mint Hill Road. Police say nobody in the house was hurt and their initial investigation didn't lead them to think the this was a random act of targeted violence.
MINT HILL, NC
WCNC

Man dies in skydiving accident, Chester County deputies confirm

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — An elderly man died in a skydiving accident Saturday afternoon in Chester County, the Sheriff's Office confirmed. Deputies responded to reports on an incident around 12:37 p.m. Saturday in Chester County. Officials say the man was an experienced jumper and that he landed at James F....
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
WCNC

Charlotte teen charged with killing man found shot inside car

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than seven months after a man was found shot and killed inside a car in Charlotte, police say they've arrested a suspect. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said on Thursday, Sept. 23 that 19-year-old Wajid Khan was charged with the Feb. 19, 2021 murder of 25-year-old Abdulkhaleq Juhaish. Juhaish was found dead of a gunshot wound inside a car along Waterford Ridge Drive just before 8 p.m. that evening.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Destiny Church
WCNC

Kings Mountain K9 handler who died after fight against COVID-19 laid to rest

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — A service to celebrate Officer Carl Proper's life was held Friday morning at the Woodlawn Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly. The Kings Mountain Police Department passed away on Friday, Sept. 17 after a battle with COVID-19. Chief Lisa Proctor said the K9 handler was not only a perfect pair with K9 Bronco but had reached his dream.
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC
WCNC

CMPD not ruling out teen suspects in shooting of 3-year-old

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte has seen a string of violent incidents involving young people in recent weeks. The month of September saw a 14-year-old charged with the murder of a 16-year-old, three 21-year-olds charged in connection to a drive-by shooting that killed 3-year-old Asiah Figueroa and injured his 4-year-old sister, and a 19-year-old and 15-year-old charged in a shootout that injured a 15-year-old and 1-year-old.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Iredell student charged with making school threat

TROUTMAN, N.C. — A South Iredell High School student has been charged with making a school threat. The student, who was not publicly identified, was charged with one felony count of False Report of Mass Violence on Educational Property. “Threats of school violence will not be tolerated in the Iredell-Statesville...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

No scene found near reports of downed plane near Conover

CONOVER, N.C. — Emergency crews say they haven't found evidence an airplane went down near I-40 Friday night. The Conover Fire Department said in a tweet around 8 p.m. the plane was down near the eastbound lanes of I-40, close to the exit to Fairgrove Church Road. No other details, such as the condition of the pilot or any passengers, were included in the initial tweet.
CONOVER, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WCNC

1977 rape, murder case solved but suspect is already dead

RALEIGH, N.C. — Police said Wednesday that they have solved a 44-year-old murder case, but the suspect is already dead. Alma Jones, 77, was raped and killed in 1977, but no one was ever charged. In 2011, police were transferring boxes of evidence from older cases when they came across Jones' case and started looking into it again.
RALEIGH, NC
WCNC

Death investigation underway after body found in Charlotte pond

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a death in southeast Charlotte. Police responded to the 1800 block of Village Lake Drive, near Monroe Road, shortly before 2 p.m. on Sept. 21 after being asked to check the welfare of an individual. When officers arrived, they found a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

'It's much deeper' | Youth advocates renew push for outreach after yet another youth-involved shooting in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for help finding people involved in a shooting that injured a baby and a teenager. The shooting involved a 19-year-old and a 15-year-old reportedly exchanging gunfire with a car that pulled up beside them. Police say the 19-year-old's bullets hit the 15-year-old in the leg and grazed a 1-year-old baby that was in the car with them.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte local news

 https://www.wcnc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy