CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Lafayette, IN

QB Will Plummer has cleared impediments that could've been a drain; can he unclog the UA offense?

By Michael Lev Arizona Daily Star
The Exponent
The Exponent
 8 days ago

Will Plummer always has been an underdog of sorts.

He wasn’t just Jack Plummer’s younger brother — Will literally was Jack’s little brother. Jack, the starting quarterback at Purdue, has classic QB size at 6 feet 5 inches. Will, who’s starting for Arizona on Saturday night, checks in at 6-1.

When the new Wildcats coaching staff assembled its quarterback room, Plummer wasn’t the betting favorite to win the job. He was No. 2 — at best.

Yet here he is, having endured a pandemic and a coaching change, set to make his second career start. The NAU game represents a massive opportunity for Plummer, a second-year freshman from Gilbert: He can seize the quarterback job and make it his.

Plummer also knows that if he falters, it can be taken away just like that. Gunner Cruz passed for 336 yards in the season opener. Two weeks later, he’s running third behind Plummer and Jordan McCloud.

“He’s playing for his job,” said Plummer’s longtime private coach, Mike Giovando, who has been working with the Plummer brothers since they were in middle school. “But that’s OK. You see what people are made of.

“I don’t think anything should be easy. His brother has had to prove himself numerous times at Purdue.”

Jack Plummer is in his fourth year in West Lafayette. This year marked the first time he entered a season as the starter. He has passed for 558 yards and six touchdowns for the 2-0 Boilermakers, who visit No. 12 Notre Dame on Saturday.

Aside from an elite few, the path to a starting QB job is seldom quick or linear. Will Plummer has been on the UA campus for less than two years. He already has been through a lot.

‘Weird’ freshman year

After accumulating almost 8,000 yards of offense and accounting for 71 touchdowns at Gilbert High School — as well as playing on defense and special teams at times — Plummer enrolled at Arizona in January 2020.

Enrolling early has become a popular move for quarterbacks, who can participate in spring practice and get a jump on learning the playbook. Plummer was unlikely to dethrone anointed starter Grant Gunnell. But Plummer at least could get valuable practice reps.

You know what happened next. The pandemic shut down college sports in March. Plummer and the Wildcats were supposed to practice 15 times. They got in four before being sent home.

So began what Giovando described as a “weird offseason,” which is probably a vast understatement. No one knew for sure whether the Pac-12 would play football. Physical distancing and other mitigation measures were implemented to enable athletes to train.

The season itself was a fiasco. Arizona played only five of seven scheduled games.

It was amid this backdrop that Plummer made his college debut. On the first snap of the Wildcats’ third game, at UCLA, Gunnell got crunched by a blitzing linebacker. He suffered a sprained shoulder. Ready or not, Plummer would have to play the rest of the way.

Watching on TV from his home in the Phoenix area, Giovando thought: "Here’s your chance." However, given the circumstances, "I didn’t think it was make-or-break," Giovando said.

Plummer performed admirably, accounting for 200 total yards. He also threw two interceptions in a 27-10 setback.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16NLkw_0bznNFjC00
Arizona quarterback Will Plummer had 200 total yards after he was pressed into duty early in the last year's 27-10 loss to UCLA. Keith Birmingham, The Orange County Register 2020

Giovando was most impressed with Plummer’s poise. Not that the QB coach was surprised by it.

"I don’t think he gets rattled very much," Giovando said. "I don’t think that’s in his DNA."

Plummer started the following week against Colorado and made a relief appearance against Arizona State. The next day, Arizona fired Kevin Sumlin. So began the next set of challenges for Plummer.

‘Knowledge is power’

Offensive coordinator Noel Mazzone had been Plummer’s primary recruiter. No matter who the next coach was, there was no chance Mazzone would be retained.

Gunnell transferred. So did Rhett Rodriguez. High school recruit Clay Millen — whose older brother, Cale, is a backup quarterback for NAU — decommitted.

Although Plummer decided to stick it out — “It’s been my dream since I was a little kid to play quarterback at a Power Five school,” he said — Jedd Fisch and his staff had to restock the QB cupboard. They added Cruz via the transfer portal, then McCloud.

To their credit, the new coaches gave Plummer a fair chance to win the job. But it’s always a little harder to win over a staff that didn’t recruit you. Giovando advised Plummer accordingly.

“You’re really not their guy. You were recruited by the other staff. You’re really going to have to shine,” Giovando told his pupil. “You gotta keep working your butt off every day. Just keep competing. And when you get your opportunities in practice, nothing but positive reps.”

Plummer struggled at first to adjust from the spread offense he had played in his entire life to Fisch’s pro-style scheme. Despite not arriving on campus until March, Cruz gained the early lead on his competitor.

But Plummer persevered and closed the gap. He never got frustrated, Giovando said, and never stopped believing in himself. Plummer’s play improved as he became more familiar with the playbook and the under-center footwork and timing that are required to run Fisch’s system.

"Knowledge is power," Fisch said. "The more he became comfortable with what we were trying to accomplish, the more he felt more comfortable under center, the more he felt that he could see a defense and have more familiarity with the play-calling, he became more and more comfortable with executing the plays."

It has gotten to the point where Plummer is able to accomplish the equivalent of finishing Fisch’s sentences — completing a play call when given only the formation and motion.

Still, the battle was close enough that Fisch couldn’t make a call between Cruz and Plummer entering Week 1. Fisch decided to play both quarterbacks against BYU, although Cruz got the majority of the work; Plummer played only one series.

Cruz struggled the following week against San Diego State, producing only one score in 11 possessions. Fisch turned to Plummer, who provided a spark with his scrappy play.

Not only did Plummer operate the offense with better timing, he displayed a willingness to sacrifice his body for the team — an illustration of that underdog mindset. On a running play that was called back because of a penalty, Plummer sprinted into the action as a blocker. On fourth-and-goal from the 20, he tried to run into the end zone, lowering his shoulders as an SDSU defender crashed into him.

"He’s going to play with a chip on his shoulder," Giovando said. "Some people have maybe doubted that he’s as good as I think he is, or he thinks he is. I think that works to his advantage."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

Nick Saban Names 1 Of Alabama’s Most Important Players Ever

Saban revealed during his press conference on Thursday that Julio Jones, his former wide receiver, is one of the “most important” players in Alabama history. Why? The former college football star helped implement the championship culture Saban was attempting to build during his early days with the Crimson Tide. Jones...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Says Nick Saban Is Only Loyal To 1 Thing

Under Nick Saban, the Alabama football dynasty is in its second decade of existence, and showing no signs of slowing down. The Crimson Tide rolled over Miami on Saturday, winning 44-13 in Atlanta. The explosive offense we saw with Mac Jones and Tua Tagovailoa running the show seems to be in good hands with Bryce Young.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WTOP

Virginia Tech apologizes for fan conduct at football game

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Officials at Virginia Tech are apologizing for a series of problems at the school’s opening football game last week, including long lines to get into the stadium and bottles being thrown in the stands and toward the players. The Roanoke Times reports fans endured long lines to...
BLACKSBURG, VA
On3.com

Quandarrius Robinson has been suspended indefinitely, per Nick Saban

Alabama linebacker Quandarrius Robinson has been suspended indefinitely, according to coach Nick Saban. That decision was revealed on Monday, roughly 24 hours after the news broke that Robinson had been arrested for a DUI. Here’s what Saban told reporters about the situation during his weekly press conference:. “Q. Robinson is...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Lafayette, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Football
West Lafayette, IN
College Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
City
West Lafayette, IN
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
West Lafayette, IN
Football
Local
Indiana College Sports
On3.com

Nick Saban yells a 'Roll Tide, baby' before wiping out Eli Manning

Nick Saban does not hold back on the football field, and he did not hold back when taking Eli Manning out on his boat. The Alabama coach hosted the former New York Giants quarterback at his lake house for an appearance on Manning’s upcoming ESPN+ show, Eli’s Places. The show...
NFL
The Spun

College Football Player Reportedly Killed Early Sunday Morning

The Charleston Southern football program is dealing with the tragic death of freshman defensive lineman Lorvens Florestal, who was shot and killed early this morning. According to a release from CSU, Florestal was the victim of a random act of violence. The Delray Beach (Fla.) native was an innocent bystander, according to witnesses.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Deion Sanders’ Sideline Outfit Going Viral Tonight

Few NFL players, if any, had has much swag during their playing days as Deion Sanders. It makes sense that he would bring that to his coaching days. Jackson State, the college football program led by the former NFL star, is opening its 2021 regular season against Florida A&M on Sunday afternoon. The Tigers lead the Rattlers, 7-6, on Sunday evening.
NFL
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noel Mazzone
Person
Kevin Sumlin
Person
Nau
The Spun

College Football World Shocked By Notre Dame’s Performance

The college football world is pretty stunned by Notre Dame’s performance on Saturday. The Fighting Irish are playing Toledo on Saturday afternoon. The game is not airing on television, but rather being streamed on Peacock. So, the college football world at large might not be fully aware of what’s going on in South Bend, Indiana.
NOTRE DAME, IN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban will love why Mac Jones declined the ball from his first NFL TD

The Mac Jones versus Tua Tagovailoa show, or as NFL fans would call it the Miami Dolphins against the New England Patriots, lived up to its hype. Both Jones and Tagovailoa played well, with Tua coming out on top, 17-16. Tagovailoa threw for 202 yards and two touchdowns; one passing and one rushing.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Qb Will Plummer#Ua#Purdue#Gilbert High School#Wildcats#Pac 12
theundefeated.com

Shedeur Sanders is showing he can handle Jackson State’s offense

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – It took one game for Jackson State coach Deion Sanders to make his son, freshman quarterback Shedeur Sanders, the epicenter of the Tigers offense. This may not come as a surprise when you consider that Shedeur Sanders is the highest-ranked recruit the program has ever secured. Not everyone delivers on that promise within a year. Yet, Sanders proved Saturday night he can answer the challenge, accounting for 40 passes in Jackson State’s 38-16 win over Tennessee State in the Southern Heritage Classic at the Liberty Bowl.
COLLEGE SPORTS
chatsports.com

Baylor’s offense has been ‘big-men driven’ so far

“Our package is completely built upon the offensive line,” Baylor football head coach Dave Aranda said. “If you go back to December, and you hear that as Baylor fans, it probably puts you in a different spot. But, I think to be the team we need to be, we have to be big-men driven.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
WBOY

Brown on backup QB Greene: “I think he can help us.”

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — He could be West Virginia’s quarterback of the future, and he put on a show in Saturday’s 66-0 win over Long Island. Backup quarterback Garrett Greene made his third career appearance for the Mountaineers in that game, reliving starter Jarret Doege for spells in the first and second halves. The redshirt freshman’s passing numbers were solid — 4-7 for 57 yards — but it’s the rushing stats that popped.
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
404K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy