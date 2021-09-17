Project will improve three intersections in Ector, Midland counties

A project to improve three intersections in Ector and Midland counties is scheduled to begin the week of Sept. 20, a Texas Department of Transportation press release detailed. The most notable improvement will be the addition of traffic signals on Farm-to-Market Road 307 at Farm-to-Market Road 1379 near Greenwood Elementary. Concrete medians will also be installed in front of Greenwood Elementary to improve safety in the area. Some sidewalks will also be placed along both Farm-to-Market Road 307 and Farm-to-Market Road 1379 to improve pedestrian safety.