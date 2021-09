Fresh off a blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints, the Green Bay Packers were dealt some more bad news this week. Head coach Matt LaFleur announced on Friday that edge rusher Za'Darius Smith will be placed on injured reserve with an injured back. The Packers will have to make do without their star pass rusher against the Lions, 49ers, and Steelers over the next three weeks, and it sounds like Smith will be out longer than that as well, if LaFleur's comments regarding the situation are to be believed.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO