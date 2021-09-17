CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 3 Zodiac Signs That Spend the Most Money (& 2 That Are Thrifty as Hell)

By Sarah Stiefvater
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you ever out for dinner with a friend, listening to her list off all of her recent purchases and thinking, “But how can she afford that?” You don’t ask her directly, but you’re also doing the math in your head: what you assume is her salary, minus what you assume is her rent, minus those plane tickets to France and that Sephora shopping spree? Something doesn’t add up. It wasn’t even the annual sale! You’re much more frugal than she is. Your paycheck gets divided between your IRA and your savings account, and you wouldn’t dream of splurging on that trendy vegan ice cream—unless you had a coupon. Why do some of us spend like it’s our last day on earth and some of us are thrifty as hell? Per usual, astrology might have some answers. Here’s our definitive list on the signs that spend the most money and the ones that wouldn’t be caught dead with debt.

