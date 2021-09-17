CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Afghanistan: The escape of the whirling dancer

BBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe only female whirling dancer in Afghanistan was due to kick off her biggest tour around the country. Then the Taliban took over. The Taliban sees Sufi whirling dervishes as against Islamic law. Fahima Mirzaei had no choice but to run. This is the story of her escape. This is...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

US volunteer claims Taliban beheaded boys ages 9 and 10 in Afghanistan

A former US Army officer who is part of a volunteer rescue team seeking to save at-risk Americans and Afghan allies still stuck in the Taliban-conquered country claimed that the extremists have beheaded two boys ages 9 and 10 in their reign of terror. Jean Marie Thrower, an Alabama resident...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Bbc World News#Sufi Whirling#Islamic
wmleader.com

UK dog rescuer Pen Farthing ‘so bloody happy’ staff escaped Afghanistan

A former commando in the Royal Marines turned dog-rescue operator cheered the successful evacuation of his staff from Afghanistan. “The [Nowzad] staff are now safely in Islamabad and in the care of the British High Commission! […] I am so bloody happy right now!” Pen Farthing tweeted Saturday. The 67...
ANIMALS
AFP

Afghan women taekwondo fighters feel defeated by Taliban

Zarghunna Noori has always been a fighter, but the 22-year-old taekwondo champion -- who dreamt of representing Afghanistan at the Olympics -- says she has finally met her match. The athlete is desperate to go back to training, she said, so that "ten years of hard work will not go to waste", but now feels she will be forced to leave Afghanistan.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
AFP

India says Biden agrees on Pakistan concerns in Afghanistan

India said Friday that US President Joe Biden and other leaders agreed to keep a careful eye on Pakistan, adding that its historic rival has been an "instigator" of trouble in Afghanistan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held his first in-person meeting with Biden and then took part in a broader "Quad" summit with the leaders of Australia and Japan. During the talks, Modi shared concerns about extremist elements in Afghanistan after the Taliban's takeover last month, Indian officials said. "There was a clear sense that a more careful look and a more careful examination and monitoring of Pakistan's role in Afghanistan -- Pakistan's role on the issue of terrorism -- had to be kept," Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla told reporters after the White House talks. The Quad will keep track of the "important point which sometimes gets overlooked when you see Pakistan projecting itself as a facilitator whereas it has really been in many senses an instigator of some of the problems in our neighborhood and beyond," he said.
WORLD
AFP

UN agency warns of 'imminent' famine in Afghanistan

Afghanistan is at risk of "imminent hunger" with winter approaching and services disrupted by the return to power of the Taliban, a UN official warned in an interview with AFP. Natalia Kanem, director of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), said via video that the situation in the country was dire. "It would not be an exaggeration to say" that at least a third of Afghanistan's population of around 33 million is affected by "imminent hunger," Kanem warned.
UNITED NATIONS
sandiegouniontribune.com

Congressman: California couple finally escape Afghanistan

SAN DIEGO — A California Republican congressman said Wednesday that he has helped a San Diego area couple who are both in their 80s and are U.S. citizens get out of Afghanistan after they were repeatedly blocked by the Taliban. Rep. Darrell Issa said in a statement that the couple...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

It's almost certain Afghanistan's Taliban won't speak at UN

It’s almost certain that Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers won't get to speak at this year's U.N. General Assembly meeting of world leaders.The Taliban challenged the credentials of the ambassador from Afghanistan’s former government, which they ousted on Aug. 15, and asked to represent the country at the assembly’s high-level General Debate. It began Tuesday and ends Monday, with Afghanistan’s representative as the final speaker.U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said that as of Friday, Afghanistan’s currently recognized U.N. ambassador, Ghulam Isaczai, who represents former president Ashraf Ghani’s now ousted government, is listed as speaking for the country.The key reason is that the...
WORLD
AFP

India warns on Afghanistan as Pakistan appeals to work with Taliban

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the United Nations Saturday that no country should exploit the turmoil in Afghanistan for its own advantage after Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan appealed for nations to work with the Taliban. "We also need to be alert and ensure that no country tries to take advantage of the delicate situation there and use it as a tool for its own selfish interests."
WORLD
CBS News

What happened to the military equipment left in Afghanistan?

In the withdrawal from Afghanistan, the U.S. "demilitarized," or rendered useless, nearly 170 pieces of equipment in Kabul, according to the head of U.S. Central Command. General Kenneth "Frank" McKenzie in a press briefing Monday announcing the completion of the withdrawal from Afghanistan said the U.S. on its way out of Hamid Karzai International Airport destroyed up to 70 MRAPs and 23 Humvees - military vehicles - and 73 aircraft.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy